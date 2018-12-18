12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 6- Lauren Marcus & Emily Walton Have Something to Say to Santa

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incredible George Salazar to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

"Lauren Marcus of BE MORE CHILL and Emily Walton of the COME FROM AWAY tour wrote this Christmas diddy in response to men of power and their harassment towards women last year. It's equal parts silly and fun, equal parts poignant, and features two of my favorite talents in American musical theater. So check it out and keep your package to yourself, Santa."

Salazar most recently starred as Michael in the sold-old off-Broadway run of Be More Chill. His Broadway credits include: Godspell (Circle in the Square). Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Bway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater);F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "BULL" (CBS); Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell; Be More Chill; The Lightning Thief; Brooklyn Crush; Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

