10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 15-19, 2021

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: And Then, It All Made Sense, Like Magic

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: I always had a hard time explaining why I have such a strong attraction to theatre. My default answer, the one that everyone most enjoys hearing, was: 'because I want to inspire others.' It's true, of course, but it's not The Real Answer. The Real Answer, quite simply is, 'because there's no nonsense - everything is right there, as it is.'

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: An Interview with HADESTOWN Fate Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

Student Blogger: Isabella Schiavon

Excerpt: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer shares her experience with the fascinating role as one of the Fates in Hadestown: 'I love everything about this show. The entire piece is almost all done in song and from the moment that we hear that iconic trombone intro, you are transported and really taken on a ride.'

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: More Than Just A Screen

Student Blogger: David Lopena

Excerpt: "Though this past year has presented many challenges, we have it to thank for giving dance a new perspective and a new platform" says Jennifer. It may have taken some time to adjust and a lot of understanding to get to where we are now, but because of it we were still able to bring dance out there. Whether it's a class, new choreography, a show, or just for the heck of it, the virtual world still allows artist to share and do what we do, making it more than just a screen...

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Every Single Tony Awards, Ranked

Student Blogger: Emily Earle

Excerpt: This week, I was so sick I couldn't get out of bed. What's a neurotic theatre kid to do? Watch every Tony Awards that I could find, of course. Shout out to MsPoochSmooch. 54. 1975: Dear God. 53. 2010: Chaotic evil. 52. 1983: ...... Fun! 51. 1997: Okay, this year kinda sucked, but I love hearing from the designers! More of that! 50. 2018: How have I already forgotten this? 49. 1974: Tommy Tune and Carol Channing are the same person. I won't elaborate.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: No Rest for the Drowsy

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: It is entertaining to reflect on the madness of a tech week, and rewarding to be reminded of the success brought by hard work. I will never be able to articulate fully just how grateful I am to be able to keep studying and performing in productions right now. The Drowsy Chaperone has been just a beacon of joy in my life, and I'm sure that extends to my peers and even our audience members.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 8 Albums and Discographies That NEED to be Turned into Jukebox Musicals - IMMEDIATELY!

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: It took me a good 5 years after my emo phase to begin listening to music that wasn't a cast album - and pretty much every single album and song I listen to gets staged in my head. This beautiful curse has lead to many full-scale productions in my head based on several talented artists, spanning several genres. Without further ado, here are ten albums and discographies that belong on the stage (in my humble opinion).

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 525,600 Minutes Later

Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry

Excerpt: Friday, March 13th, 2020. A date I will remember for the rest of my life. It was supposed to be a typical day for me, seeing friends, going to classes, and getting ready for another performance of my high school's spring show, High School Musical. But before I knew what was happening, it was all taken away.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: How Three Theatre Students Turned a Class Project into an Award Winning Film

Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart

Excerpt: Can you turn a required class project into an award winning film? According to Leon Jones, Rhett Goldman, and Caleb Mosely, the answer is yes. Their film, Through My Mind, recently earned the award for Best Independent Film, Best Actor (Caleb Mosely), and Audience Favorite at the Mainstreet Short Film Festival.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: A Day in the Life of a Northwestern University Music Theatre Student - Covid Edition

Student Blogger: Emily Brooks

Excerpt: I'm lucky enough to be studying theatre in a program that, even in normal times, is wonderfully unique. And while a global pandemic has of course brought its challenges, it's made for an experience that is all the more innovative, varied, and surprising. To give you a glimpse, I'll be taking you through my day as a Junior at Northwestern University, where I'm pursuing a B.A. in Theatre, along with a Music Theatre Certificate, and a World Literature minor.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Underrated Musical Theater Songs to Brighten Your Day

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: Yes, "She Used To Be Mine" and "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" will have you feeling like the main character you are, but sometimes we need a little pick-me-up to make the 11-o-clock number just that much more emotional.