Student Blog: An Interview with HADESTOWN Fate Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

Hadestown was the last show I saw on Broadway in 2019. The whole experience was magical to me. I did not have tickets prior to coming to the city. I remember going to the box office and learning that performances were sold-out for the next couple of days.

However, I also learned about standing tickets. I went back to the theatre on the day I wished to see the show and there was already a handful of people waiting in line. I didn't know how many people they admitted for the standing area, so I stayed there for maybe one hour as the line behind me started to get bigger and bigger. Already tired from walking around all day, and of standing there waiting, the line finally started moving. I was getting close. There was a man managing the line, and another one bringing people in. When it was my turn, one of them welcomed me in, and said to the other, "she's the last one." I COULD NOT BELIEVE IT!

The show was electric! Hadestown is such a unique piece, with a very unique sound, an incredible cast, and amazing staging. I have a thing for supporting characters. Needless to say, I was OBSESSED with the Fates. So, it became a dream of mine to interview the "violin-Fate," Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer.

Picture by Van der Swain.

Isabella Schiavon: Hadestown is a unique musical, from the way it is written, to the way it is staged, and the way it sounds. As a cast member, what is your favorite part of being in this show?

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer: I love everything about this show and it's so hard to pick one thing. However, if I had to, I would say it's the music for me. The entire piece is almost all done in song and from the moment that we hear that iconic trombone intro, you are transported and really taken on a ride. We would often say how some of the songs were almost prophetic. The brilliant Anaïs Mitchell's poetry and gorgeous melodies are so rich with layers that it affects you a little different every time you hear it and you discover something new every time.

IS: How early were you added to the development process of the musical? Did you get a chance to bring your ideas and twists to your character?

YN: I did two of the earlier workshops at NYTW-- one in 2015 and another one in 2017. I fell in love with the show even then. I think with any show you do, you absolutely bring your ideas and your essence to the table, creating your version of the character.

Picture by Bobby Quillard

IS: Seeing your Fate playing the instrument live on stage was very special to me! How long have you been playing the violin and how did that affect/influenced your performing career?

YN: I started playing violin when I was three years old. It's just always been a part of my life and I've been so lucky to have gotten so many opportunities to play. I think when certain shows learned I could play, they would find a way to write it in and I'm always so happy when that happens.

IS: I love how the cast was able to get together and record the Christmas album "If the Fates Allow." How was that experience, reconnecting with your cast mates to make music together after such a long time?

YN: It was incredible. As there were a lot of recording restrictions, we didn't get to have a full on reunion. However, I did get to sing with my Sister Fates and André, which brought me so much joy. It was also such a treat to have every single cast member singing on this album. We got to work with the incredibly talented David Lai, Liam Robinson and Todd Sickafoose from our Hadestown family, which was amazing. This was actually an idea that I had at the end of 2019. Due to our crazy schedule, we weren't able to do it then. However, when the pandemic hit and we had a lot more time on our hands, I revisited the idea with Broadway Records and we brought it to Mara Isaacs, one of our brilliant producers at Hadestown who made it all happen. It really took everyone coming together and bringing their heart and talent in such a short amount of time that allowed us to make a holiday album in the middle of a pandemic.

IS: In the show, the "Fates are always singing in the back of your minds." If you had that power, what would you like to sing to people's minds, especially during this time we are living in?

YN: You are not alone. You are love. You are enough.

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!