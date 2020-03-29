10 Broadway-Themed Podcasts to Listen to While Stuck Inside

Looking for something new to listen to while stuck inside, but still need your Broadway fix? Check out these 10 theatre-related podcasts that will help get you through!

Which theatre podcasts are your favorites? Tell us and we will feature next week!

Broken Records

BroadwayWorld is excited to share site's first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

Recent guests include Michael Arden, Lena Hall, Judy Kuhn, Laura Benanti, Carolee Carmello, Faith Prince, and more!

Check it out here!

Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales

Intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents, ranging all across the spectrum of individuals involved in the professional theatre industry. It features both stars and creatives such as producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, or even the people who own the theaters themselves.

Recent guests have included Kathryn Gallagher, Len Cariou, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, The Skivvies, Lesli Margherita, and more!

Check it out here!

Broadwaysted

Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the brightest stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

Recent guests include Eden Espinosa, Ben Fankhauser, Frances Ruffelle, George Salazar, Alex Brightman, and more!

Check it out here!

Little Known Facts

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 180 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring.

Recent guests include Elizabeth Stanley, Zachary Quinto, Derek Klena, Eva Noblezada, Bonnie Milligan, Jenn Colella, George Salazar and more!

Check it out here!

The Ensemblist

The Ensemblist is the online advocate for the talented artists who work in Broadway ensembles. The Ensemblist has many podcasts, with its most recent being Broadway Shutdown and virus in the Theatre, both of which feature guests discussing how the current health crisis is affecting the industry.

Recent guests on The Ensemblist's podcasts include Jeanna de Waal, Phillipa Soo, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Steele, Jessica Rush, and more!

Check out a playlist of all of The Ensemblist's podcasts here!

Hamilcast

The podcast discusses all things Hamilton including how it brings people together, how we find Ham references in everyday life, and the general brilliance of the show: from people actually involved in the production, to the minds behind some of the best social media accounts inspired by Hamilton, to teachers who use the music to get their students excited about history, and everything in between.

Notable guests include Javier Munoz, Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Ham4Ham videographer Howard Sherman, Nicole Scholet from the Alexander Hamilton Awareness Society, and more!

Check it out here!

Josh Swallows Broadway

A subversive comedy podcast with Broadway's biggest names, hosted by Josh Lamon, one of Broadway's most sought out comedic performers (and it's not just his mom who thinks so!). These are candid, often inappropriate conversations with his friends ranging from behind the scenes antics to in depth conversations about their lives and daily struggles. Together they explore what it is actually like to deal with the ups and downs of show business and they don't hold back.

Recent guests include Caitlin Kinnunen and Izzy McCalla, Annaleigh Ashford, Ali Stroker, Lesli Margherita, Jonathan Groff, Andy Karl, and more!

Check it out here!

Off-Book: The Black Theatre Podcast

Go into the world of black theatre artists on this weekly podcast with a theatre journalist, an actress, & a playwright. Drew Shade, Amber Iman, & Donja Love are your hosts and they will certainly be Off-Book.

Recent guests include Saycon Sengbloh, C.A. Johnson, Katori Hall, and more!

Check it out here!

Behind the Curtain

Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends collects the wit, wisdom, and anecdotes of musical theatre's greatest artists from the Golden Age to Now. From actors to directors, designers to playwrights, press agents to general managers, this podcast is a celebration of the giants who helped shape the American Musical Theatre. Hosts: Robert W. Schneider & Kevin David Thomas.

Recent guests include Inga Swenson, Beth Fowler, John Weidman, Gretchen Cryer, Casey Nicholaw, and more!

Check it out here!

Broadway's Backbone

Broadway's Backbone is a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. Each episode interviews a Broadway vet about their life, career and dreams, but also delves into the real topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey.

Recent guests include Bobby Steggert, Susan Stroman, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephen Flaherty, and more!

Check it out here!





