& JULIET To Host 'It's Gonna Be May' Events Including Lottery, Sing-Along Performance, And Fan Nights

& Juliet will host a series of special events throughout May at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, including an in-person lottery, a sing-along performance hosted by Joey Fatone, and multiple themed fan nights.

The month will begin on May 1 with a $20 in-person lottery held outside the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Entries will be accepted starting at 5:30 p.m., with winners drawn at 6:30 p.m. for the 8:00 p.m. performance that evening. Each person may submit one entry, and winners must be present with valid ID to purchase up to two tickets. Seat locations will be assigned at the discretion of the box office and may be partial view.

On May 2, the production will host a pop music night event at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square beginning at 9:00 p.m. The event will feature music from the Original Broadway Cast Recording, specialty drinks, giveaways, and guest appearances. Tickets are available via Ticketweb and at the door.

Joey Fatone will return to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 12 at 7:00 p.m. to host a sing-along performance. Audience members will be encouraged to sing along during the show. Fatone previously appeared in the Broadway production and national tour as Lance.

On May 21, cast members from & Juliet will perform at The Rink at Rockefeller Center as part of Playbill and Rockefeller Center’s “Road to Broadway” series. The performance is scheduled during the 12:00–1:00 p.m. hour and will also include appearances by casts from SIX, Just In Time, and Death Becomes Her.

Throughout the month, & Juliet will also present a series of themed fan nights celebrating pop artists featured in the musical’s score. Events include NSYNC Night on May 12, Ariana Grande Night on May 14, Backstreet Boys Night on May 19, Katy Perry Night on May 21, and Britney Spears Night on May 26. Audience members are encouraged to attend in themed attire.

ABOUT & JULIET:

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,' James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,' Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,' Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,' Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,' Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,' and Nathan Levy as ‘François'. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Lois Ellise, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Laurie Hernandez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. In addition to Broadway, the first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route in fall 2024 and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and in December 2025, an additional production opened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played. Standard rush tickets for & Juliet will be available to purchase each performance day at 10 am in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre for $49 per ticket. For day-of digital rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Digital Rush tickets will be available each performance day at 9 am on TodayTix for $49 per ticket. All rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and select blackouts may apply. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.

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