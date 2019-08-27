Nic Fanciulli Unveils Special Lineup For Birthday Edition Of His DANCE OR DIE Ushuaïa Residency

Nic Fanciulli has announced an all-British lineup for a special birthday leg of his weekly DANCE OR DIE residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza.



Kicking off on Wednesday 28th August, the party sees Fanciulli joined by Manchester house duo Solardo, rave revivalist Paul Woolford, London disco favourites Horse Meat Disco and this season's resident, Scottish export Jamie Roy, with surprise guests also expected for what promises to be one of the biggest dates of the parties debut season.



The summer series has already hit the ground running, with a successful opening on 19th June that saw a star-studded lineup, including Spanish titan Paco Osuna and dance music legend Carl Cox, who will be joining Nic for the closing party also.



With a nod to the hedonistic days of rave, DANCE OR DIE is a no-nonsense event which is all about the experience on the dancefloor. Every Wednesday, Ushuaïa Ibiza is transformed into a limitless, post-apocalyptic neon-playground. Revellers are invited to dance under the sun, and into the night, as Fanciulli and his expertly-curated lineup of guests transform your mind, body and soul.



"For me, DANCE OR DIE is about creating an environment where everyone feels welcome," Fanciulli explains. "I want people from all walks of life to come and lose themselves in the music, the experience, and to listen with an open heart."



Yann Pissenem, Ushuaïa Ibiza's founder and CEO, adds: "It's a pleasure to begin this new chapter with Nic Fanciulli. The concept is a result of many conversations over the years and I'm looking forward to making our vision a reality this season with DANCE OR DIE."



The next chapter to the first ever DANCE OR DIE series promises to be one of the most exciting yet.





