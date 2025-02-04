I’M STILL HERE Receives New International Release Dates 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Classics has announced additional international release dates for Walter Salles’ I’M STILL HERE, allowing more audiences around the world to experience the critically acclaimed Oscar-nominated drama on the big screen.

The film, which opened in New York and Los Angeles theaters last month and has already surpassed a cume of $1M in only its third week of limited release, will expand in the US this Friday, February 7.

Newly announced Latin American and European releases include:

February 6, 2025: Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, and Bolivia

February 13, 2025: Colombia

February 20, 2025: Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, and Ecuador

February 21, 2025: Romania

February 27, 2025: Slovakia

February 28, 2025: Poland, Turkey

Selected as Brazil’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards, I’M STILL HERE received three Oscar nominations, including “Best Picture,” “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for Fernanda Torres, and “Best International Feature Film,” in addition to a Golden Globes win for Torres for “Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).” Alongside the film’s awards recognition and widespread praise from critics and audiences alike, I’M STILL HERE has proven to be a theatrical success both in the United States and internationally, becoming the highest-grossing Brazilian film post-pandemic and inspiring a cultural reckoning within the country. The film also topped the Portuguese box office and saw strong openings in France and Italy, striking a universal chord with moviegoers.

I’M STILL HERE, which is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and currently boasts a 98% audience score, first captured audiences’ attention with its world premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival, where it won the award for “Best Screenplay,” with critics also immediately taking note of Torres’ moving performance.

I’M STILL HERE, which also stars Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro, is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's biographical book and tells the true story that helped reconstruct an important part of Brazil’s hidden history. Set in 1971 Brazil, the country faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children, is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government.

The film reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Salles, 26 years after their successful collaboration on CENTRAL STATION, which garnered numerous awards and nominations. In a full circle moment, Torres, with her nomination for I’M STILL HERE, has become the second Brazilian actress ever nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, following in the footsteps of her mother and now co-star Fernanda Montenegro, who earned the nomination for CENTRAL STATION in 1999.

