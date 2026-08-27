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Jim Brickman to Play The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in October

The performance will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026.

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Jim Brickman to Play The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in October

GRAMMY-nominated pianist Jim Brickman will be performing at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 9, 2026. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall are on sale now.

ABOUT Jim Brickman:

GRAMMY-nominated piano sensation Jim Brickman will bring his Piano Sensation Live! tour to the stage! The best-selling solo pianist of our time will perform his timeless classics like "Valentine," "Simple Things," and "Love of My Life."

"This show is all about letting go, creating great memories, and experiencing pure joy through music," says Brickman. “I can’t wait to share this special night with you!"

Click Here to Get Tickets
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