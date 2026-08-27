Jim Brickman to Play The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in October
The performance will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
GRAMMY-nominated pianist Jim Brickman will be performing at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 9, 2026. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall are on sale now.
ABOUT Jim Brickman:
GRAMMY-nominated piano sensation Jim Brickman will bring his Piano Sensation Live! tour to the stage! The best-selling solo pianist of our time will perform his timeless classics like "Valentine," "Simple Things," and "Love of My Life."
"This show is all about letting go, creating great memories, and experiencing pure joy through music," says Brickman. “I can’t wait to share this special night with you!"
Upcoming Shows
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"Penelope"
Herro-Franke Studio, Associated Bank Theater Center (4/06-5/09)
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An Evening with Judy Kuhn
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (4/16-4/16)
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The Super Pickle: A Hilarious Musical Parody
Fox Cities PAC (10/10-10/10)
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Dead Man's Cell Phone
Kettle Moraine Playhouse (10/17-10/26)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (10/16-10/17)
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Guys on Ice: An Ice Fishing Musical
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (1/24-1/24)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/14)
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Luke Bryan
Alpine Valley Music Theatre (9/26-9/26)
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Come From Away
Stage Ten Seventeen (9/03-9/13)
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The Nutcracker Ballet
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (12/17-12/20)