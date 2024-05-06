STRAIGHT NO CHASER Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: Straight No Chaser: Top Shelf Tour date on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $51.98 and go on sale Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT STRAIGHT NO CHASER

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser, known for their holiday favorites and re-imagination of iconic songs throughout the decades, revealed the “Top Shelf” tour, their 2024 fall run. Tickets for the “Top Shelf” tour go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Kicking off at the Xcite Center in the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on October 18, “Top Shelf” runs through the holiday season, wrapping up on December 30 in Fort Myers, Florida.

“It is a privilege to get out on the road each fall,” said Straight No Chaser member Walter Chase. “Starting in October and going until New Year's Eve, we tour across America sharing our love of the holiday season. For many families, we have become a holiday tradition some return each year for over a decade! It's an honor, and it is one that we don't take for granted.”

Currently Straight No Chaser is wrapping their “Yacht Rock Tour,” and this July, they'll pay homage to the 90s with “Summer: The '90s,” with special guests on the dates ranging from Lisa Loeb to Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts.

Comments