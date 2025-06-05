Review: MJ: THE MUSICAL at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ: The Musical centers around the life and career of Michael Jackson, focusing specifically on the preparations for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Framed through a fictional documentary interview taking place during a rehearsal day, the show uses flashbacks to revisit formative moments from Jackson’s childhood with the Jackson 5, his rise to superstardom, and the challenges he faced as one of the most recognizable figures in popular music history. The production features a catalog of Jackson’s most iconic songs, including “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller,” performed by a central actor portraying Jackson alongside a large ensemble. Choreography throughout the show draws from Jackson’s signature moves while incorporating original staging designed for a theatrical setting. The narrative touches on Jackson’s relationships with his family, particularly his father Joseph, as well as the pressures of fame, artistic ambition, and personal isolation. Originally premiering on Broadway in 2022, MJ: The Musical is presented with the support of the Michael Jackson Estate and aims to celebrate the artistry and influence of Jackson’s music while providing a dramatized portrait of his creative world.

Some of the noteworthy non-performance related highlights of the production were the multidimensional scenic designs and the highly functional staging that evoked both the rehearsal environment and various key locations from Jackson’s past, helping the story move fluidly between timelines. Beds and tables seamlessly transformed into rehearsal platforms, equipment storage boxes and podiums. The overall design of the visual experience is to be commended.

The youth performers of this production are second to none. The Jackson 5 ensemble was an energetic and nostalgic burst of joy that ignited the story in every scene in which they played a part. One of the undeniable bright spots of MJ: The Musical comes in the form of Little Michael, portrayed by Quentin Blanton Jr. Bursting with youthful energy and effortless charisma, Blanton brought a fresh, infectious spark to every scene he entered. His vocal performance was both clear and confident, capturing the unmistakable charm of young Michael Jackson without resorting to imitation. With natural stage presence and dynamic movement, Little Michael’s scenes provided some of the production’s most heartfelt and lively moments, offering a glimpse of the raw talent that would later captivate the world.

Portraying Michael Jackson is a task layered with expectation, and Jordan Markus approached the role with clear talent, technical precision, and a thorough understanding of the icon’s signature style. The performance often leaned into faithful imitation; a choice that audiences familiar with Jackson’s unmistakable voice and movement likely anticipated and appreciated. While this approach captured the spectacle and surface brilliance associated with Jackson’s stage persona, it occasionally left limited space for a more theatrical or character-driven interpretation. Still, Markus delivered a committed performance that honored the demanding nature of the role and the weight of portraying such a singular, complex figure.

J. Daughtry brought the roles of Joseph Jackson and Rob to life with noticeable clarity and depth. As Joseph, he delivered a commanding, often unsettling presence, capturing the stern, exacting father whose complicated relationship with his son shaped much of Michael’s early life. In contrast, his portrayal of Rob provided a grounded influence; a steadying figure within the rehearsal space whose dynamic with Michael reflected a different, more collaborative kind of authority. What made Daughtry's performance so effective was his ability to craft two distinct personas that both left a lasting impact on the character of Michael, each through relational moments that revealed different facets of his personality and inner struggles. It was a nuanced, impressively controlled performance that added valuable emotional texture to the production.

The ensemble of MJ: The Musical showcased clear talent and strong technical skill, delivering a polished and precise performance throughout the show from pre-show to the finale. Their execution of the choreography was clean and well-rehearsed, particularly in the large-scale numbers that highlight Michael Jackson’s iconic style. Within the rehearsal room setting, the movement energy often appeared restrained, potentially a deliberate choice. There were moments where a bit more vitality and presence could have added extra spark to the performance. Nonetheless, the ensemble remained a reliable and cohesive unit, providing solid support that helped bring the production’s vision to life.

The opening of Act Two was the high point of the production, delivering a dynamic and visually captivating moment that set the tone for the second half of the show. Special recognition is due to the choreographer and director, Christopher Wheeldon, whose work expertly weaves Michael Jackson’s wide-ranging creative influences into the movement. From sharp, iconic signature moves to subtler stylistic nods, the choreography not only pays homage to Jackson’s artistry but also translates it seamlessly into a theatrical language that feels both authentic and fresh. This thoughtful integration added depth and excitement, making the act’s opening a standout moment in the production.

MJ: The Musical showcases clear talent across its cast and is supported by beautiful design elements that bring the world of Michael Jackson to life onstage. The choreography and staging capture many of Jackson’s iconic moves and moments with precision, and the production design helps immerse the audience in the spectacle synonymous with his legacy. However, despite these strengths, the premise and book occasionally feel at odds with the complexity and creative genius of the character at its center. While the show touches on key milestones and the pressures of fame, it often misses opportunities to delve deeper into the internal struggles, innovative spirit, and emotional layers that defined Jackson as both an artist and a person. This leaves the production feeling at times more like a “tip of the iceberg tribute” than a fully realized exploration of a visionary mind. In the end, MJ: The Musical delivers undeniable entertainment and honors the star power of its subject, while at the same time suggesting that there is still more to be uncovered about the “Man in the Mirror”.

(This article has been revised as of 6/6/25 to reflect and recognize J. Daughtry in the role of Joseph Jackson/Rob. It was previously incorrectly noted that the role was played by Devin Bowles.)

