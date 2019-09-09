BWW Preview: HAMILTON Set to Play at Fox Cities P.A.C.

HAMILTON will play at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton from October 1 - October 20. Here's what you need to know before you see the history-making musical.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is hosting the Wisconsin premiere of Hamilton.

HAMILTON has earned tremendous critical acclaim and won 11 Tony Awards.

HAMILTON offers a uniquely entertaining take on real historical events.

HAMILTON features an array of musical styles, including rap, hip hop, and more traditional show tunes.

HAMILTON runs from October 1 - October 20.

Don't throw away your shot to see HAMILTON. Limited tickets are still available.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton'S score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles