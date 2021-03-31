The Anchorage Concert Association and Community Artist Project Presents OF HOPE

Anchorage Concert Association created the Community Artist Project to partner with local artists to create short-term projects that provide connections between communities throughout Anchorage while social events, venues, and performances remain limited due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Of Hope will provide a space to share the hard stuff, to feel seen, to have a sense of connection and normalcy through art during a time of unrest and fear, and an opportunity to bring live, place-based art back into Spenard after a year of struggle. As Alaskans move out of the darkness of winter and into the light of Spring, they also move from a place of despair to a place of hope.

The performance on April 10 at 8:30pm can be viewed in person as a drive-in or socially distant sit-in at The Nave, as well as online through a virtual stream. Registration in advance is required for all three options. More information about viewing options and registration can be found at anchorageconcerts.org.

The event will discuss mental health and provide a connection to resources and services through NAMI Anchorage. In lieu of a ticket fee, donations to NAMI Anchorage are encouraged. Mental health is always an important topic, but even more so during the time of COVID when safety and security for many has been compromised.

Artists in this project are Enzina Marrari, Jessie Embley, José Isaza, and Meghan Kim. This is made possible through partnerships with Anchorage Concert Association, Cook Inlet Housing Authority, and NAMI Anchorage with support from the Alaska State Council on the Arts. Project contributors include Keren Lowell, Will Koeppen, Mark Dickerson, and the Alaska BookMobile.

Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.