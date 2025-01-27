Pulse Dance Company Brings THE FRENCH KISS to Anchorage in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pulse Dance Company will perform The French Kiss next month. Performances will run February 21, 2025 - March 8, 2025 at UAA Mainstage Theatre.

Step into the epicurean world of The French Kiss, a sexy dance spectacle set in the opulence of the 18th century. Draped (and undraped) in mystery and decadence, this provocative performance weaves together the elegance of Baroque and contemporary dance with the sensual allure of striptease, creating a tantalizing contrast between formality and forbidden desire.

As elegant dancers glide across the stage, the boundaries between performance art and seduction blur, revealing hidden narratives that explore power imbalance, greed, lust, and the taboo. The French Kiss is a mesmerizing and often comedic journey to another time complete with guest aerial artists, bards, and more!

All patrons are encouraged to dress in 18th-century French court attire to fully immerse in the elegance of the era. Take advantage of the photo booth with your bourgeoisie besties, but kindly keep fellow audience members in mind when selecting wigs.

Mesdames et Messieurs, do not forget to bring your purses full of francs! The artists have worked hard to entertain, and a little extra appreciation never goes unnoticed.

Comments