Upstart Crows to Present Hugo Pinkerton's KING HENRY V

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will present Hugo Pinkerton's The Life of King Henry V at The Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado on June 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 6:30 p.m., with a matinee on June 22 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets $15, at the door or online: at https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1.

This is a Blackfriars production - a Shakespeare play entirely envisioned and directed by a graduating senior of the program.

Pinkerton has taken a collaborative approach to directing and says: “Our vision was to rework the play to really highlight its themes of loyalty, hope, heroism and victory through adversity, themes that we've deemed especially important to recognize in the state the world is in today. We've also added our own spin to it, gender swapping characters to represent the identity and diversity of the cast, as well as challenging the traditional masculinity of the play in unique costume design and altered language. Its really been a joy to direct.”

King Henry V begins with an insult from the French Dauphin to the new English King Henry, who responds by invading France to claim the throne he believes should be his. Henry stops an assassination plot, delivers what have become iconic speeches, and wins battles against seemingly insurmountable odds. In the end, he woos and marries the Princess of France, linking the two nations.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a theater group for young people, ages 10-18, with a focus on understanding and performing the works of William Shakespeare. Actors experience the plays by exploring Shakespeare's language and meaning with the help of experienced directors. There are no auditions - all who wish to participate will receive substantial roles. No prior acting experience is necessary. The company believes that great performances evolve from understanding the material and collaborating on the productions. Actors are encouraged to participate in the direction of the play, offering their thoughts and input on scenes.

