The Adobe Theatre Will Present DEATH BY DESIGN Beginning in August

Adobe Theatre will present Death By Design from August 30 through September 22. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm (additional performance Thursday September 19 at 7.30pm - tickets $10).



What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? First produced in 2010, the play, by Rob Urbinati, is set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death By Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the most esteemed English writers of all time.



Lewis Hauser enjoys directing comedies at The Adobe Theater. Last year he presented Neil Simon's The Dinner Party. Now he is bringing us a traditional English drawing room comedy combined with a traditional murder mystery who-done -it. Actors Isaac Carrillo, Tim Crofton, Clair Gardner, Sarah Kesselring, Kristine Padilla, Rhonda Sigler-Ware, Dan Ware and Julian Wheaton will certainly help you laugh for a couple of hours.



For more information and tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

