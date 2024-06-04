The Adobe Theater Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Opening July 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adobe Theater presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, running July 19 - August 11.

Based on the 1992 best-selling novel by Robert James Waller, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown for music and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman (book), The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

'Francesca Johnson', a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, 'Robert Kincaid', pulls into her driveway seeking directions, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life.

With a soaring score and a heartbreaking story, The Bridges of Madison County is a touching and powerful addition to The Adobe Theatre's season. The tour de force roles of 'Francesca' and 'Robert' are a dream come true for any actor, while the ensemble is rich with characters who tell their own individual stories and receive plenty of focus on stage.

Director Pete Parkin has assembled a very talented cast led by Lorri Layle Oliver as Francesca and Bryan Macrina as Robert. Supporting them are Jim Williams, Michelle Bunzel, Lucious Sanchez, Greta Greenblatt, Echo Dobie, Steven Higgins, Janie Woodard, Mariah Lujan, Emily Cox, Nicee Wagner, Ren Bunzel and Kai Warrior. Musical director is Joel Gelpe.

For more information and tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org.

