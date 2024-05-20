ProFit Theatre to Present NOTHING ELSE, MOTHERS at Teatro Paraguas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Paraguas will host ProFit Theatre (Czech Republic) with their production of Nothing Else, Mothers, an original production starring Cécile da Costa and Antonie Formanová, which explores the relationship between mother and daughter.

Mothers and daughters have always exchanged their knowledge and experience. This exchange takes place verbally and non-verbally, consciously and unconsciously. Knowledge and emotions flow between two bodies connected from birth. Tenderness and strength leave an imprint in the movements, we experience detachment, definition and acceptance.

Nothing Else, Mothers is about looking beyond subjective memory, the strength and power of our feelings. The transmission of emotional patterns from generation to generation. To what extent do we allow ourselves to be influenced by our primary relationships and received patterns of behavior? And if we uncover them, can we transcend them? Dancer Cécile Da Costa and actress Antonie Formanová dance and perform in this shared act of understanding.

Nothing Else, Mothers, written and directed by Dominika Špalková and Anna Klimešová, premiered on September 13th, 2021 at the Palác Akropolis in Prague, with choreography by Cécile da Costa, music by Marie Čtveráčková, and scenography by Karolína Kotrbová. The production is supported by the European Union, National Recovery Plan, Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, International Visegrad Fund, Capital City of Prague, and the State Fund of Culture of the Czech Republic.

Nothing Else, Mothers, a ProFitArt (Czech Republic) play

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

Tickets: Suggested donation $15 - $30

https://teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/nothing-else-mothers

Reservations (tickets at door): 505-424-1601

