ProFitArt (Czech Republic) Presents ROSELYNE At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will host ProFitArt (Czech Republic) with their production of Roselyne, a solo show written and performed by Cécile Da Costa.

A woman named Roselyne is looking for her place.

Her place in the room, her place in the eyes of others, her place in life. She wants to be invisible. She doesn't want to interrupt. She doubts. She's always hiding behind something. She found her plant. Roselyne can be a reflection of our doubts, decisions we haven't made, options we haven't taken advantage of. She's completely imperfect, just like the rest of us.

Roselyne premiered in 2019, and was selected as one of three Czech productions to Twenty21 by Aerowaves – a selection of 20 top works for 2021 in the field of physical theatre.

In 2020 Roselyne was presented within the frames of Czech Dance Platform and became a part of a movie The Theatre Night at Plum Yard. In 2021, Dance Movie Festival Prague presented Roselyne in a dance on camera form.

Cécile Da Costa is a French-Portuguese singer, performer and choreographer.

She has performed in performances of the Farma in the Cave theatre, of which she has been a member for five years, and has now worked as a performer and choreographer of the Spitfire Company for several years. In the Czech Republic, France, Poland or Greece she leads workshops of physical theatre. In his work, she looks for “voices that can move the body and bodies that can move the voice”. For her solo performance The Narrator, directed by Petr Boháč, she won the Dancer of the Year award in 2018 or the nomination of the Total Physical Awards in Fringe 2017, in this multigenre performance body and voice oscillate between struggle and fragility.

