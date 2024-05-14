Cast Set for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Santa Fe Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Santa Fe Playhouse will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, with book by James Lapine, music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and directed by Anna Hogan, one of SFP's new Artistic Directors.

"'White. A blank page or canvas. The challenge: bring order to the whole.' Sondheim sets the stage, clearing the way for our stellar team to transport you from studio to park, from the 1880s to the 1980s, and most importantly, to the most intimate and vulnerable reaches of George's mind." - shares director Hogan - "Sunday in the Park with George presents us with the beauty and brutality of an artist's pursuit of wholeness and harmony. We are challenged to consider the price of pursuing artistic expression."

Sunday in the Park with George will perform on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) from June 27 through July 28, 2024. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 pm.

Inspired by the painting 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte' by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim, and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, community, artistic expression, artistic isolation, criticism, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter Georges Seurat won a Pulitzer Prize. It was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

With Carlos Archuleta as Boatman/Lee, Marina Archuleta as Louise, Jeffrey Barba as Franz/Dennis, Andra Beatty as Celeste #1/Waitress, Rikki Carroll as Celeste #2/Elaine, David James Garcia as Louis/Billy, Cara Juan as Dot/Marie, Kent Kirkpatrick as Mr/Charles, Kelsey Landon* as Frieda/Betty, Dakotah Lopez as Soldier/Alex, Christina Martos* as Nurse/Mrs /Harriet (Dot/Marie Understudy), Megan McQueen as Yvonne/Naomi, Jonah Scott Mendelsohn as Jules/Bob, Ann Roylance as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, and David Stallings* as George.

Features scenic design by Craig Napoliello (assistant scenic designer for Broadway's Skeleton Crew, Lackawanna Blues, In Transit, Allegiance), costume design by Cassandra Trautman, lighting design by Zac Goin, projection design by Taylor Edelle Stuart (assistant video designer for Broadway's Water for Elephants), props design by Emily Rankin, and the music director/conductor is Gretchen Amstutz. Rounding out the team is production stage manager Oliver Folder, hair & make-up designer Jacqueline Chavez, audio engineer Goiyo Perez, and assistant stage manager, Violet Greenhaw.

Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing June 27 and 28); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

