AMFlamenco Dance Company to Present ACAPELLA at Teatro Paraguas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Paraguas will present Acapella, a Flamenco experience with Happy Hour tapas, an art exhibition with flamenco paintings by Adriana Maresma Fois, and a flamenco performance by AMFlamenco Dance Company with dancers Marta Roverato, Adriana Maresma Fois, and singer María del Mar Fernandez.

About Acapella

Highlights the language between dance and song (baile y Voz), showing the intricate detalles that string together the color spectrum of this language: flamenco.

Flamenco is a folk art said to go back to the 13th century from Spain; influenced by the many seeds planted by gypsies traveling all the way from India, the Middle East, up through eastern Europe and flourishing in southern Spain, Andalucía.

It started as an expression of celebration in people's homes, at get togethers. It accompanied workers on the farm, steel makers, or miners in the mine.

The song (cante) came first: lyrics created in the moment, spontaneous, and combined with different hand clapping (palmas) patterns creating heart beating rhythms to each type of song.

Next came the dance (baile), as a natural expression to interpret the song, and accenting added musical notes with the footwork. The guitar came last, adding the link to both song and dance.

Acapella is a captivating experience to get to know the song, in the raw, the different styles, and the dance at its most expressive.

Come join for a special vignette: Happy Hour event, including tapas and drink, a wonderful flamenco painting exhibition by Adriana Maresma Fois, and closing with a breathtaking performance, Acapella, by AMFlamenco Dance Company.

The event takes place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Teatro Paraguas at 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.

Tickets are $35 (or 2 for $60) and are available at the button below. Reservations for tickets at the door may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Comments