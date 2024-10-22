Teatro Paraguas Presents Umbrella Children's Theatre's Production Of CINDERELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Umbrella Children's Theatre will present Cinderella - A Farcical Funny Fairy Tale adapted by Rebecca Morgan from the Charles Perrault's fairy tale, with original music by Melange.

Playing Saturday, November 16th at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, November 17th at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 23rd at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 24th at 2 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, Santa Fe.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids (no one turned away for lack of funds). Reservations: 505-424-1601. Advance tickets: https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org

Cinderella is a maid to her grumpy Stepmother Madame Pompost and her spoiled rotten sisters who make her spend all her time cooking and scrubbing and cleaning and mending, with only her sleepy Kitty the Cat there to keep her company. But a mischievous Court Jester, his dog Spot, and a magical Fairy Godfather fresh out of Madame Sweet-tart’s Fairy Godperson School of Magic believes that wonderful things can happen if you don’t lose faith - even if you feel like there’s nothing left to believe in. A Royal Prince who cannot dance longs to meet someone special. He holds a palace ball where his father, the King, instructs him to dance with every lady there to find his princess. With your help, our young Fairy Godfather magically takes Cinderella, the Jester, Spot the Dog, and Kitty the Cat to the ball, where Cinderella and The Prince dance under the twinkling stars like something in a dream. But when Fairy Godfather’s magic runs out and Cinderella flees into the night, The Prince is left behind with a single glass slipper. With his heart true and his head spinning, he must search the kingdom for his bride…

UCT was founded in 1988 as Southwest Children’s Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton. For 36 years, the company has equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico youth with skills that serve them as performing artists and human beings today, and prepare them for challenges faced tomorrow.

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased at

teatro paraguas nm.org.

Comments