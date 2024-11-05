Teatro Paraguas Presents A Portry Reading With Alicia Elkort & Karen Petersen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Paraguas will present Alicia Elkort & Karen Petersen in a poetry reading on Sunday December 8, 2024 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm.

ALICIA ELKORT's first book of poetry, "A Map of Every Undoing" was published in 2022 by Stillhouse Press with George Mason University, after winning their book contest. Alicia's poetry has been nominated several times for the Pushcart, Best of the Net, and the Orison Anthology, and her work appears in numerous journals and anthologies. She is a reader for the Tinderbox Poetry Journal and lives in Santa Fe, NM. For more info or to watch her two video poems: http://aliciaelkort.mystrikingly.com/.

KAREN PETERSEN has published poetry, short stories, and flash both nationally and internationally. Her poems have been translated into Persian and Spanish, and she has been nominated for numerous prizes, including ten Pushcarts, and long-listed for the UK's international Bridport Prize, Forward Prize, and Australia's Peter Porter Prize. In 2022, her chapbook "Trembling," published by Kelsay Books, won the Wil Mills Award, judged by Annie Finch, and her poem "The Price of Love" was nominated for Best of the Net. New work is in The Wallace Stevens Journal and The Cimarron Review. Her next chapbook, "Wamponom: The Place of Shells" is now out with Finishing Line Press.

More information can be found at: https://karenpetersenwriter.com

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodger’s Tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theater Initiative.

