Teatro Paraguas Hosts Poetry Reading With Jim Barnes

The event is on  Sunday July 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

By: Jul. 01, 2024
Teatro Paraguas will present a poetry reading with Jim Barnes on Sunday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Jim Barnes has published a dozen full-length collections of poetry, including The Sawdust War, Visiting Picasso, The American Book of the Dead, and most recentlySundown Explains Nothing: New and Selected Poems. He holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of Arkansas. Among his several honors are a Rockefeller Bellagio Residency  Fellowship, a Camargo Residency Fellowship, and a Senior Fulbright Fellowship to  Switzerland. He and his wife, the artist Cora McKown, hold dual citizenships with a casa in Santa Fe and a hacienda in Atoka (OK).

He is a former first-round editor for the annual T.S. Elliot Poetry Prize, poetry editor for Truman State University, editor of the Chariton Review, Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at Brigham Young University, and Professor of Comparative Literature and Writer-in-Residence at Truman State University.



