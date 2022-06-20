TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HAMILTON & More Announced for Popejoy Hall 2022-2023 Season

Popejoy Hall will present two musicals still running on Broadway as well as a couple of well-known stars as part of its 2022-2023 season. The season includes 21 shows overall with a total of 50 performances from October 6, 2022 through June 11, 2023. The general public can begin ordering new subscriptions for the upcoming season starting June 21 at 10am.

Headlining a dynamic award-winning Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico season are Disney's Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, and the touring production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, starring Richard Thomas. Classic audience favorites Hairspray and Fiddler on the Roof round out the Broadway series.

Hamilton, rescheduled from the 2021-2022 season, will also come to Popejoy in May 2023.

An exciting and eclectic array of theater, dance, music, cultural presentations, and more from the Ovation Series completes the season. From Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, adapted and performed by Aquila Theater on October 23, through a refreshed and revitalized Piano Battle on April 16, the Ovation Series brings 16 shows to the Popejoy stage with enough variety to please many tastes.

Killer Queen and Lucy Loves Desi will also hit the stage during the year, completing their appearances that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love that we're able to bring Broadway magic and the joy of live performing arts to New Mexico. The 2022-2023 season has something for everyone. We're ecstatic to have Disney's Aladdin, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Dear Evan Hansen making their New Mexico debuts, along with audience favorites, Hairspray and Fiddler on the Roof returning to Popejoy," commented Interim Director Fabianna Borghese Tabeling. "Additionally, through our Ovation Series, we're presenting 16 additional shows that showcase the best from around the world."

To subscribe, patrons choose either the five-show Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series or any four shows from the Ovation Series. Subscribers can add as many other shows as they like. Broadway in New Mexico season tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the Broadway touring shows including Aladdin and To Kill a Mockingbird.



New subscriptions are on sale to the general public Tuesday, June 21 at 10am. Subscriptions for the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at just $212 for all five shows while an Ovation Series-only subscription is available starting at $60 for four shows.



Single tickets for Hamilton are still available.



For more information and to purchase subscriptions, visit popejoypresents.com/subscribe.

The 2022-2023 Season in Popejoy Hall

Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series



Hairspray



October 6-9, 2022

6 performances

You can't stop the beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker).



Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird



December 13-18, 2022

8 performances

All rise for the Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway History" (60 Minutes). With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR). Emmy Award® winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.



Fiddler on the Roof



January 26-29, 2023

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF! Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset,' "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!



Dear Evan Hansen



March 22-26, 2023

7 performances

WINNER OF SIX TONY® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL AND GRAMMY® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond." DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony®, and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).



Disney's Aladdin



June 7-11, 2023

7 performances

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.



From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).



Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

Ovation Series

Pride and Prejudice



Sunday, October 23, 2022, 3pm

The ever-inventive Aquila Theatre performs Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice with their signature passion, energy, and visual flair. Published in 1813, Austen's novel features sharp social satire, wit, and of course, love. As the Bennett sisters navigate their way to marriage, Austen skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, while keeping the thoughts and feelings of the characters front and center. It is a truth universally acknowledged that we can't get enough of this charming tale.

Cirque Mechanics



Friday, November 4, 2022, 7:30pm

Humans have harnessed wind power for centuries. The beauty of that process inspired the creative team at Cirque Mechanics to create Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, a theatrical circus that harnesses human power in an energetic experience. Performers interact with a 20-foot mechanical windmill center stage - soaring and tumbling in and around it - as a story unfolds about humanity's relationship to wind. Cirque Mechanics generates wonder and whimsy in a whirling act of acrobatics in this all-new show.

An Evening with David Sedaris



Friday, November 11, 2022, 7:30pm

One of America's preeminent humor writers, David Sedaris returns to Popejoy to read new and unpublished works. Known as a master of satire, Sedaris is witty, clever, sardonic, and of today's most observant writers addressing the human condition. Over 16 million copies of his books have been printed in 32 languages. Sedaris's shorts stories and essays have appeared in The New Yorker and The Best American Essays. His latest book, A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), was published last year, and his next book, Happy-Go-Lucky is set to be released this year. For mature audiences.

Mariachi Christmas



Friday, December 9, 2022, 7:30pm

Swirling dresses, lively violins, and trumpets fill Popejoy Hall as Mariachi Christmas returns to ring in the season. The show presents the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Mariachi Mestizo Mexico joins Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to celebrate the holiday in our favorite annual tradition.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story



Saturday, February 4, 2023, 8pm

This immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success alone of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state of the art video projection, photos, and original film footage, The Simon & Garfunkel Story features a full live band performing all the hits including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," and many more.

H.M.S. Pinafore



Sunday, February 5, 2023, 3pm

UNM alumnus James Mills returns to the Popejoy stage in this boisterous performance. The captain's daughter has caught the eyes - and hearts - of two men at once: a lowly sailor and the pompous Sir Joseph Porter. Only a bumbling dockside vendor named Little Buttercup can unravel the mess where mistaken identities and mismatched marriages abound. With infectious tunes and rousing finale, all performed by the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, it's no wonder this classic comedy still males a splash!



Friday, February 10, 2023, 7:30pm

Danny Chang and his Golden Dragon Acrobats have toured the United States for more than 30 years. Their shows combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, and spectacular costumes in centuries-old Chinese art forms that still inspire wonder and awe today. The breathtaking skill, jaw-dropping power, and spellbinding beauty of the Golden Dragon Acrobats is on full view in this performance, fun for all ages.

The Three Musketeers



Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8pm

Based on the classic Alexandre Dumas novel, this world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company and written by Kristen Childs draws inspiration from an astonishing secret. Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the first person of color in the French military to become a high-ranking general. This interpretation of The Three Musketeers sheds new light on the swashbuckling adventure and gives a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valor can change the world.

Romeo & Juliet



Sunday, February 19, 2023, 4pm

Shakespeare's iconic story rises from an ancient grudge between two families, making Romeo & Juliet as resonant today as it was four centuries ago. With some of the most glorious poetry ever written, spoken by complex and memorable characters, two star-crossed lovers follow their passion to their tragic end. The Acting Company's fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale.

Our Planet - Live in Concert



Friday, February 24, 2023

The landmark Emmy Award®-winning Netflix series that took the world by storm is now a live concert event! Our Planet - Live in Concert combines breathtaking HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra. A journey of discovery across our planet featuring narration by legendary broadcaster David Attenborough, this mesmerizing concert is a spectacular celebration of the planet we call home - welcoming audiences to be fully immersed into the wonders of earth's wildlife and their habitats. Part of the profits from the Our Planet live project will be donated to WWF's education and awareness initiatives.

Pilobolus



Saturday, February 25, 2023, 8pm

For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own "givens," turns its traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future. As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus -that feisty arts organism- puts the "Oh!" in BIG FIVE OH!, and continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences' hearts and minds. The celebration includes signature works from vintage classics to their trend setting innovative work in shadow.

Ray On My Mind - Tribute to Ray Charles

Sunday, February 26, 2023, 3pm

Ray On My Mind pays tribute to the legendary Ray Charles. Portraying Ray, master pianist and vocalist, Kenny Brawner leads an 11-piece orchestra and three accompanying vocalists performing hits including "What'd I Say?", "I Got A Woman", "Mess Around", and "Georgia On My Mind." Tucked into the evening are monologues talking about the influences on Ray's style and the personal struggles he endured throughout his career.

Rhythm of the Dance



Sunday, March 25, 2023, 3pm

This high-energy performance marks a new era in Irish entertainment. Featuring world and national champion Irish dancers and some of the finest musicians and singers, Rhythm of the Dance combines traditional dance and music with Contemporary Stage technology. This extravaganza takes you on an exhilarating trip through the ages celebrating Irish culture and dance. Internationally rated as one of the most popular Irish step dance shows in the world, Rhythm of the Dance has won praise from critics and audiences around the globe.

ABT Studio Company



Sunday, March 12, 2023, 3pm

The rising stars of ABT Studio Company wowed audiences last season in a stunning showcase of their talents. Now, the junior company of the American Ballet Theatre returns with all-new dancers and choreography. See the next generation of ballet stars shine while performing contemporary masterpieces and beloved classics with artistry and innovation.

The Doo Wop Project



Saturday, April 1, 2023, 8pm

Popejoy-favorite, The Doo Wop Project, traces the evolution of doo-wop from groups singing on street corners to the biggest hits on radio today. The project recreates the style and sound of doo-wop with music from early doo-wop acts and popular names including The Temptations, The Four Seasons, Michael Jackson, and more. Featuring Broadway stars from Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project performs the greatest pop and rock music in American history.

Piano Battle



Sunday, April 16, 2023, 3pm

The brainchild of internationally accomplished pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, Piano Battle returns to Popejoy. The two artists with distinctly different performance styles take turns and try to outplay the other in an epic musical duel where the audience crowns the winner. This performance has been rescheduled from its original Spring 2022 date.



About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.