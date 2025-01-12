THREE CATS CAFE Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Performances run January 24-26, 2025, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Teatro Paraguas will present Three Cats Cafe, a new play by Hannah Machado. Performances run January 24-26, 2025, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m; Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, Second Space
The production is directed by Zoe Burke, and starring Hannah Machado, Riley Samuel Merritt, and Ali Esmeralda Marin.
“Three best friends fail to notice their business failing amidst the pressure of their home lives”
Performances run for one weekend only. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will, and may be purchased online. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.
