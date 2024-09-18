Spotlight: ANNA CHRISTIE at Vortex Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eugene O'Neill received the 1922 Pulitzer Prize for this work. Anna Christie tells the story of a young woman who was abandoned by her father and turned to prostitution to survive. She reunites with her estranged father and falls in love with a sailor, but struggles to tell them about her dark past.

​

Director Cady says “Why this play? Because I love it. It's early O'Neill and it touches my heart. Not only for the love of his language but for the shadows of the past that he creates.”

Comments