Spencer Theater Announces 2022/23 Winter Season

Shows with magical impact, Broadway pizazz, lyrical allure, and so much more are in the wings at Spencer Theater this fall, winter and spring - the Spencer's 25th anniversary season of live performances! The 14-show line-up offers something for everyone, all staged with superior lighting and grand acoustics. Evening shows start at 7 p.m., and bar service and pre-show dinner buffets ($25) start at 5 p.m.

Public ticket sales to all shows start September 7. Beat the crowds and get the best views by ordering online at www.spencertheater.com (the only official theater website for ticketing) or call the Spencer Theater Box Office at 575.336.4800 for information.



What's on stage this 25th anniversary season:

The Lettermen

Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ($59-$79)

Masters of harmony - Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack share their sparkling melodies and timeless chart-topping hits: "The Way You Look Tonight," "When I Fall In Love," "Put Your Head On My Shoulder," "Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" -more! First joining forces in 1961, the trio has released 75 albums, numerous gold, and myriad vibrant love songs. Sponsored in part by Beth & Frank Sayner. Pre-show beef & shrimp skewers buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

Ambrosia

Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ($59-$69)

Ambrosia's explorations of progressive rock with classical and world music influences rooted in blues and R&B forever changed the 70s soundscape. In addition to popular collaborations with Leonard Bernstein, Bruce Hornsby, Alan Parsons, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Doobie Bros and others, the Five-time Grammy nominees enjoyed a string of hits including "You're The Only Woman (You & I), "Holdin' On To Yesterday," "How Much I Feel," "Biggest Part Of Me," Can't Let A Woman" and continue to tour the world in concert. Sponsored in part by Scott Northam, CPA, PC. Pre-show lasagna Bolognese buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake

Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. ($59-$79)

Mesmerizing, mind-blowing, death-defying original grand illusions! Rob Lake's full stage productions dazzle millions every year. He is a "International Stage Magician of the Year" Merlin Award winner - the Oscar of the magic world, and his large scale, awe-inspiring acts have turned "...The Illusionist Game On It's Head" - (USA Today). Sponsored in part by Carolyne Navar. Pre-show red chile pork Colorado buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. ($59-$69)

Spicy New Orleans-styled patriotic salute! The 12-piece big band features lots of big brass and two charismatic leads in a special patriotic program that will include: "Let The Good Times Roll," "Armed Forces Salute," "God Bless The USA," "When The Saints Go Marching In," "New York, New York," America The Beautiful" - more! Pre-show Carolina BBQ brisket buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

The Nutcracker

Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m. ($39)

Victorian dreamscape of dancing sugar plums and naughty mice, youthful ardor and heroic valor. The #1 Christmas classic! A Ruidoso Academy of Ballet and Dance Company rental production.

BUDDY - The Buddy Holly Story

Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ($59-$79)

A Broadway smash hit! "Buddy" tells the enduring tale of the young rock icon's meteoric rise to fame - the impact of his infectious spirit and astonishing talent - and his final legendary performance before tragedy struck. Sponsored in part by Beth & Frank Sayner. Pre-show chicken fried steak buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

Rhythm of the Dance

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ($59-$79)

Epic Celtic song & dance! The multi award-winning show enters its 22nd year of international touring with fresh, invigorating step maneuvers, traditional and contemporary rhythms, and songs, and a cast of world champion dancers! Sponsored in part by Ann Bolte, Bill & Karen Armstrong, Jerry & Betty Leonard, James Knudsen & Wendy Lamb. Pre-show roast beef buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes Starring Jason Petty

Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ($59-$69)

Award-winning stage tribute celebrating the 100th birthday of the prolific country-western singer-songwriter. Starring Obie winner and Wills' aficionado Jason Petty and his band: "I Saw The Light," "Hey Good Lookin'," "Jambalaya," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." Pre-show Homestyle meatloaf buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

The Jungle Book State Street Ballet Company

Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. ($59-$69)

Dynamic classic comes to life in a joyful, uplifting interpretation of Rudyard Kipling's classic collection of stories. State Street Ballet's original dance adaptation of "The Jungle Book" features breathtaking choreography by Artistic Directors Rodney Gustafson and William Soleau, and award-winning dancemaker Kassandra Taylor Newberry, an original score by Czech composer Milan Svoboda, and an amazingly athletic cast of dancers, incredible sets and costumes. Sponsored in part by Ann Bolte. Pre-show grilled teriyaki chicken buffet ($25) at noon.

CATS

Monday, May 8 & Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ($59-$79)

This Andrew Lloyd Webber stage phenomenon features an utterly unique story about a magical tribe of alley cats gathering at its annual ball. Winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS features an Equity cast of performers, outstanding singers, dancers, sets and costumes, and one of the most treasured melodies in musical theater, "Memory." Sponsored in part by Carolyne Navar. Pre-show green chile chicken lasagna buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. ($59-$79)

Vocal majesty! Three handsome cowboys with gorgeous tenor voices sing gospel, country, classical and Broadway: "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Impossible Dream," "O Sole Mio," "Nessun Dorma," "My Way," "Deep In The Heart of Texas" - more. With five studio albums, two DVDs, three Emmys, the trio is the most successful music group in history of "America's Got Talent!" Sponsored in part by The Alcorn Family. Pre-show fried chicken buffet ($25) at 5 p.m.