Photos: Upstart Crows Presents AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is presenting And now for something completely different a mash-up of scenes from Shakespeare and Monty Python at The Crows’ Nest (7 Caliente Road, Building 1 - enter through the Fusion Taco lobby), July 12, 13, 14, at 6:30 p.m.. See photos from the production.

This show is an exploration of different themes, demonstrated first through a scene from Shakespeare, followed by a scene from the legendary Comedy Supergroup, Monty Python.

Why contrast this work that is seemingly so different in subject matter, style and time? Because fantastic art comes in many forms, and when we compare them, we begin to see the elements that they share. The idea was to do a comedy workshop, to study comic technique practically and philosophically, so who better to tap than the peerless author of the finest poetry and drama in the English language and the British comedy troupe that is celebrating its 55th anniversary. This show was last performed by the Crows in 2019 and is one of our most popular productions! Sword-fights, Comedy, Tragedy, Poetry.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a theater group for young people, ages 10-18, with a focus on understanding and performing the works of William Shakespeare. Actors experience the plays by exploring Shakespeare's language and meaning with the help of experienced directors. There are no auditions - all who wish to participate will receive substantial roles. No prior acting experience is necessary. The company believes that great performances evolve from understanding the material and collaborating on the productions. Actors are encouraged to participate in the direction of the play, offering their thoughts and input on scenes.

Photo Credit: David McGahey

Justin Grey, Ayla Philpot, Rio Ryan

Rylie Philpot, Clara West

Justin Grey, Ian Gonzales

Humza Mahmoud, Clara West, Justin Grey

