IN MY FATHER'S HOUSE Comes to Teatro Paraguas

IN MY FATHER’S HOUSE, A play by Jacalyn Kane, is coming to Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Performances run October 3-20, 2024.

Jacalyn Kane has created a truly compelling piece du theatre with her play IN MY FATHER'S HOUSE, and directs its premiere production at Teatro Paraguas.

Set in 1992, all is not well in the City of Angels. Gunshots salt the streets, and a pervasive fear of new riots echo everywhere. "In My Father’s House" explores the romantic, multicultural love story between Alana, a Jewish graduate student (played by Svea Kennedy), and Angel, a Hispanic ex-gang member (played by Levi Lobo). Their relationship navigates cultural clashes, family disapproval, and themes of gang violence, racism, and police brutality. It reveals an uncivil war between the alarmingly powerful and the intentionally left behind. It serves as a counterpunch to those who luxuriate in denying the realities of America’s rapidly changing social landscape. Finally, it is an urgent call for chutzpah, conscience and compassion. The play's message is simple and profound: There is no “them” -- there’s only “us’’.

The cast includes Brent Black as Alana’s father, Sidney Rubenstein, who disapproves of his daughter’s involvement with someone from a different religious & cultural background. Angela Bond portrays Alana’s mother, Ellie Rubenstein, who is caught in the middle as a peacemaker between father and daughter. Macarena Muñoz plays Angel's mother Rosie Torres, who supports her son but yearns to return to México, especially after the death of her other son Robbie in the crossfire of a gang shootout. Pierce Anaya plays the spirit of Robbie, who occasionally appears practicing the song Angel taught him on the guitar.

IN MY FATHER’S HOUSE uses an extraordinarily rich mix of music and mesmerizing time scenes that blend the visual with the aural, the physical with metaphysical memories proving as William Faulkner once wrote “The past is never the past.”

Assisting Jacalyn Kane as co-director is award-winning director and producer Gary Michael Brown.Together they formed Tumbleweed Ranch Productions, which produces current and future multimedia theatrical productions focused on themes of social justice, historical relevance and cross-generational joy. Maura Studi of Silver Bullet Productions serves as production consultant, and Eric Martinez as cultural consultant.

For over twenty years Jacalyn Kane has created and produced non-profit events, award shows, and major festivals on both coasts. She has set the scene for the tide of creative irreverence that has distinguished her entire career. Scuttling between two languages, she’s been immersed in the Latin Music world producing concerts, from Tito Puente & Celia Cruz at Madison Square Garden to managing clients from Ruben Blades to Marc Anthony and Menudo. Her ambition has always been to build a bridge between the two cultures.

Jacalyn produced and directed The First Americans In The Arts Awards, LA, honoring the artistic achievements of Native Americans, and for six years produced the Topanga Days Country Fair. Through Jacalyn Kane Productions, she has independently produced and promoted dozens of sold-out concerts including Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills, Lila Downs, Mavis Staples, Kris Kristofferson, Rufus Wainwright, America, Natalie Cole and Judy Collins.

IN MY FATHER'S HOUSE runs for 12 performances October 3-20, 2024: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.. Tickets are $30 general admission, and $20 for limited income, and may be purchase online at http://teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/fathers-house/. Reservations may also be made by calling 505-424-1601 for those who wish to purchase tickets at the door. For more information, please visit teatroparaguasnm.org

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodger’s Tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theater Initiative.

