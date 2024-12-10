Dance Company Ailey II to Return to Popejoy Hall in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ailey II wil return to Popejoy Hall on February 2, 2025, at 3:00pm, debuting a number of new dancers and choreography, all imbued with the magic of early-career dance talent. The company, founded by master choreographer Alvin Ailey, balances global tours with community-based performances, bringing modern dance to all audiences.

Ailey II is one of two dance companies under the AILEY organization, alongside the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, a cornerstone of American culture. Ailey II focuses on supporting young dancers, helping them transition from the classroom to the stage. They also combine technical training with creative guidance from experienced and emerging choreographers. The company currently includes 12 dancers and 4 apprentices.

Ailey II celebrates more than 50 years of dance and performance. Founded in 1974 and originally named the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company flourished under leadership by Sylvia Waters. Personally selected by Mr. Ailey himself, Waters led the company for 38 seasons. Today, led by Artistic Director Francesca Harper — a former student at The Ailey School who has choreographed for both AILEY companies — Ailey II is forging a new path for modern dance.

Harper remarked, “This season Ailey II will thrill audiences across the country with mesmerizing premieres alongside returning favorites and iconic dances by Alvin Ailey. The 12 rising stars of the company will ignite, unite, and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds while honoring the legacy and creative spirit of Mr. Ailey.”

This year the company celebrates the life and legacy of beloved AILEY Artistic Director Emerita, Judith Jamison. As Ailey’s hand-picked successor in 1989, she led his namesake company for more than 20 years, helping it become the most successful modern dance troupe in the nation. The Associated Press cited “there are few images more indelible in the history of American dance: Judith Jamison, regal and passionate in white leotard and long ruffled skirt, punching the air in “Cry” — Alvin Ailey’s piercing solo about Black womanhood.”

The company continues Ms. Jamison and Mr. Ailey’s powerful legacy honoring modern dance as well as the Black experience. The young dancers of Ailey II bring their fresh passion to the company’s artistic path and performances whilst also forging a company that is inclusive, experimental, and transformative.

