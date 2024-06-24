CONSENT AGENDA Benefit Performance Announced At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe will host a benefit performance of CONSENT AGENDA on June 24, 2024.
Sandscape Publications and Teatro Paraguas will present “Consent Agenda,” a multimedia performance that features comedy sketches, historic and contemporary music, videos, guest speakers and audience participation.
Join a vibrant group of 15 Santa Fe actors, musicians, and writers for an inspiring and impactful evening of entertainment and community engagement. Get ready to laugh! Enjoy a diverse musical experience that spans genres and eras. Experience thought-provoking videos and engaging speakers that will enrich the performance and bring your heartfelt presence to make this a memorable experience in live theater.
The benefit performance supports New Mexico's 2025 legislation to improve our schools sex education curriculum, focuses on sexual assault awareness and prevention, and addresses the November 2024 US presidential election to inspire more action to protect our freedoms and to protect our country from fascism.
Lineup includes an impressive roster of local talent including Pianist Natasha Stojanovska, Comedy Writer Rikki Carroll, Actor and CBS News Radio Broadcast Journalist Gil Gross, Zia Singers Chorus President and Actor Carmen Hoffman Shupe, St. Louis Storyteller and Singer Kathy Schottel, Actor and Vocalist Rhoda Bodzin, Stand-Up Comic and Bass Player Bob Shupe, Political Activist and Actor Lila Quezada, Producer and Composer Valarie Morris.
Impact and Fundraising: Proceeds from “Consent Agenda” will support critical issues:
Videos