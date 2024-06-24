CONSENT AGENDA Benefit Performance Announced At Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sandscape Publications and Teatro Paraguas will present “Consent Agenda,” a multimedia performance that features comedy sketches, historic and contemporary music, videos, guest speakers and audience participation.

Join a vibrant group of 15 Santa Fe actors, musicians, and writers for an inspiring and impactful evening of entertainment and community engagement. Get ready to laugh! Enjoy a diverse musical experience that spans genres and eras. Experience thought-provoking videos and engaging speakers that will enrich the performance and bring your heartfelt presence to make this a memorable experience in live theater.

The benefit performance supports New Mexico's 2025 legislation to improve our schools sex education curriculum, focuses on sexual assault awareness and prevention, and addresses the November 2024 US presidential election to inspire more action to protect our freedoms and to protect our country from fascism.

Local Artists and Collaborators:

Lineup includes an impressive roster of local talent including Pianist Natasha Stojanovska, Comedy Writer Rikki Carroll, Actor and CBS News Radio Broadcast Journalist Gil Gross, Zia Singers Chorus President and Actor Carmen Hoffman Shupe, St. Louis Storyteller and Singer Kathy Schottel, Actor and Vocalist Rhoda Bodzin, Stand-Up Comic and Bass Player Bob Shupe, Political Activist and Actor Lila Quezada, Producer and Composer Valarie Morris.

Impact and Fundraising: Proceeds from “Consent Agenda” will support critical issues:

Legislation Passed in 2024: This performance builds on the success of our November 2023 fundraiser, which contributed to the passage of HB151, sexual assault legislation for college students in New Mexico.

Supporting Sex Education: The show aligns with New Mexico's 2025 legislation to improve sex education in schools.

Beneficiaries: After expenses, proceeds will benefit Girls Inc. of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc. (NMCSAP).

