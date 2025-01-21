Ballet Folklórico De México De Amalia Hernández Announced At Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The premiere folklórico company of Mexico, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández, takes the Popejoy Hall stage on February 14, 2025, at 7:30pm. Created by renowned choreographer Amalia Hernández, the company maintains international prestige, sharing and preserving the artistic legacy of Mexican dance.

Founded in 1952 under the name Ballet Moderno de México, Hernández led her eight-dancer company into a cultural powerhouse through her choreography that combined and celebrated Mexico's history, including pre-colonial communities throughout the country and Mesoamerican at large. Ballet Folklórico has represented Mexico for more than 70 years and been seen by over 45,000 people.

In 1959, the group represented Mexico at the Pan American Games with the support of Mexico's Department of Organization for the International Promotion of Culture. The group's performance and subsequent tour made them a global phenomenon, and the company changed its name to Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.

Today, the company follows Hernández's legacy of cultural preservation under the leadership of her grandson, Salvador López López. Originally, López worked as the legal representative, administrative director, and a performer in 1987. His leadership has earned the company the National Arts Award from the Mexican government, the Tiffany Award in New York, and Lo Nuestro Excellence Award from the México Unidos Foundation.

Tickets for Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández are on sale for $75, $65, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.

