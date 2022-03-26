BWW Review: THE EFFECT at Santa Fe Playhouse

Danielle Reddick, Lucy Felt,

Sydney Whitten, and Alexandra Renzo.

The Effect, written by British playwright Lucy Prebble (American audience members might know her best as a co-producer and writer on HBO's Succession) and playing now at the Santa Fe Playhouse, is a beautifully styled, engaging evening of theatre that asks the audience to grapple with issues of free will, medication, mental health, consent, and what it means to love someone (with or without the assistance of chemical agents).

In essence, the play centers around Dr. Lorna James (the emotional core of the show - a warm, ultimately heart wrenching Danielle Reddick), who is running a clinical medical trial, brought in by a one Dr. Toby Sealey (a charming, calculating Geoffrey Pomeroy), who happens to have some not strictly profession history with Dr. James. Psychology student Connie (Alexandra Renzo, demonstrating range as the polar opposite of her role in #UnderTheInfluence here) and regular clinical subject Tristan (an effervescent Juan-Andrés Apodaca) meet as they are onboarded into the study. The clinical trial goes on, Connie and Tristan grow acquainted, then fond of each other, and then... is it love? Is it a highly unexpected side effect in the form of artificially induced dopamine? Does it matter?

The end result - which twisted several times beyond the easily predicted - is a thoroughly compelling and, sometimes nuanced, always sympathetic look into the topics and themes that the play covers.

The play itself is at times, overwritten - some scenes extend beyond what feels like a natural conclusion, and there is an inclination to tell, not show, through dialogue in some instances. The performers in this cast - truly, a very strong ensemble - do still make the most of these moments, however, and though perhaps occasionally overdirected, the pacing created kept the exchanges which might have been more inclined to fall flat from actually doing so. The work of intimacy director Antonio Miniño was a great contribution, as the developing connections between characters necessitated chemistry work and dynamic, safe intimacy choreography (Mx. Miniño's work with content warnings posted around the theatre was also greatly appreciated by this reviewer).

A significant element supporting the story was the ambitious and gorgeous technical work. James W. Johnson's scenic design is highly effective, particularly when paired with Max Doolittle's lighting design and Corwin Evans's sound and projection design; the general experience of seeing this production, from the first interaction with box office staff, through intermission ("pause experiment", as the projections read) was mindful of audience engagement in very creative and thoughtful ways.

The Effect runs Thursday - Sunday, with Thursday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM, through April 3rd. The Santa Fe Playhouse is located at 142 E. De Vargas. For tickets and more information, visit https://santafeplayhouse.org.

Per the Santa Fe Playhouse website,

We recognize sensitivities vary from person to person, and if you have specific questions or concerns not addressed please call the Box Office at (505) 988-4262. All info below is subject to change. Content Warnings might contain plot information.

- Sensitive Subject Matters. Including drug trials, depression, suicidal ideation, trauma, anxiety, adult sexuality, microaggressions, ageism, sexism, and other isms.

- Sexual Situations. Including kissing, undressing on-stage (silhouetted and/or under dim lights), partial nudity (underwear), stylized suggestion of sex between adults (in darkness and/or under dim lights), simulated assisted masturbation (under sheets). All intimacy in the play has been choreographed by a qualified intimacy director.

- Physical Violence. Choreographed by a qualified fight director.

- Depiction of Neurological Disease. Choreographed by a qualified fight director.

- Use of Herbal Cigarettes.

- Use of stage blood.

- Language some would consider profanity.

- Some scenes may contain drastic changes of light and sound.