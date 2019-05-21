BWW Previews: LETTICE & LOVAGE at West End Productions

West End Productions presents Letttice & Lovage at N4th, starting June 14th, 2019. West End Productions and director Marty Epstein are working together again with Jessica Osbourne and Colleen Neary McClure for this production of Peter Shaffer's play. This 1980's quirky comedy follows a flamboyant tour guide who embellishes the history of an English country house who butts heads with a fact-conscious official at the house. Parker Owen, who was recently seen in Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and Margie Maes, who was recently seen in Separate Table have supporting roles.

Epstein has enjoying having the opportunity to present some of the great modern theatre from the British Isles, including working on Quartet at the Adobe Theatre following Marty has enjoyed the ability to present some of the great modern theatre coming out of the British Isles. He is coming off another British play, Quartet, which was performed at the Adobe Theater, and following Letttice & Lovage will direct Frank McGuinness' Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme at the Vortex Theatre. With regards to Lettice & Lovage, Marty stated he is drawn to the play because "in these times it always fun to present comedies to take our minds off our day to day issues". Colleen chose this play for West End Productions because it is "clever, witty and charming".

Lettice & Lovage runs from June 1th - June 30that North 4thArt Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2 PM. Ticket prices range from $20 - $25 (at the door). Loop system with headsets are available. For more information, season and individual tickets, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (505) 404-8462.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories