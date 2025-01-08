Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BIG WORDS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Performances run January 31 - February 9, 2025.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
BIG WORDS Comes to Teatro Paraguas Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Teatro Paraguas will present Big Words, a new play by Joey Chavez, directed by Noah G. Simpson. Big Words illuminates the difficulty of life after a stroke and living with aphasia and epilepsy. Performances run January 31 - February 9, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

LES MISÉRABLES to Presented at Popejoy Hall in February
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards
Teatro Paraguas to Present NAVA 13 This Month
AS YOU LIKE IT to be Presented at Upstart Crows of Santa Fe in January

Ruben Delgado, an aspiring writer, having returned to his native New Mexico after facing disappointment and unsympathetic editors in New York City, suffers a debilitating stroke which leaves him with aphasia and epilepsy.  Ruben’s girlfriend, Ramona, a writer and activist, has moved back with Ruben. Ramona and Ruben’s family help him come to terms with his new reality. Family drama, biscochitos, tamales and a little tequila pave the way for Ruben to chart a path forward. Starring Johnathan Harrell, Elsa Lopez, Rick Vargas, and Mar Cuevas, this brand new one-act will delight audiences.

Joey Chavez served as Chair of the theatre department at both Santa Fe High School and at New Mexico School for the Arts for several decades.  He inspired generations of young theatre students, many of whom now have professional careers in theatre.

Teatro Paraguas presented Manhattan Glass in 2011 by Joey Chavez, a play based on his grandparents' involvement in the Manhattan Project, and  11 Short Plays by Joey Chavez , a group of short plays written for his students, in 2022. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos