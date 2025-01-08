BIG WORDS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Paraguas will present Big Words, a new play by Joey Chavez, directed by Noah G. Simpson. Big Words illuminates the difficulty of life after a stroke and living with aphasia and epilepsy. Performances run January 31 - February 9, 2025.

Ruben Delgado, an aspiring writer, having returned to his native New Mexico after facing disappointment and unsympathetic editors in New York City, suffers a debilitating stroke which leaves him with aphasia and epilepsy. Ruben’s girlfriend, Ramona, a writer and activist, has moved back with Ruben. Ramona and Ruben’s family help him come to terms with his new reality. Family drama, biscochitos, tamales and a little tequila pave the way for Ruben to chart a path forward. Starring Johnathan Harrell, Elsa Lopez, Rick Vargas, and Mar Cuevas, this brand new one-act will delight audiences.

Joey Chavez served as Chair of the theatre department at both Santa Fe High School and at New Mexico School for the Arts for several decades. He inspired generations of young theatre students, many of whom now have professional careers in theatre.

Teatro Paraguas presented Manhattan Glass in 2011 by Joey Chavez, a play based on his grandparents' involvement in the Manhattan Project, and 11 Short Plays by Joey Chavez , a group of short plays written for his students, in 2022.

