ADOBE THEATRE'S PRESENTS THEIR 2020 SEASON

The Adobe Theater Presents the 63rd Season!

1957 saw the "premiere" of many good things: Sputnik, the Chevy Bel-Air, 24¢ gas and The Adobe Theater, Albuquerque's second oldest community theater!

For the sixty-third season in 2020, audiences will continue to enjoy comedy, romance, and drama, contemporary and classics, light-hearted romps and plays to make you re-examine your perceptions.

Adobe audiences who have loved Ken Ludwig's plays and Lewis Hauser's direction will welcome Leading Ladies, opening January 17. Two down-and-out English actors try to pass themselves off as the beloved heirs of an American lady about to die and leave her fortune to her long-lost English relatives.

February 21st will change course with Doubt, John Patrick Shanley's 2005 Pulitzer Prize winner about a nun whose certainty has no proof. Nancy Sellin directs.

Spring at the Adobe Theater comes with the brief affair of two soulmates who have met too late, Bridges of Madison County (the musical) opening April 3rd. Winner of multiple Tony Awards, Jason Robert Brown's play will be directed by Pete Parkin.

George Bernard Shaw's first commercial and literary successes, Arms and the Man, a classic statement that war is not the romantic adventure society believes it to be, will open May 15th under the direction of Georgia Ahern.

20th Century Blues, by Susan Miller and directed by Joann Danella is a comedy/drama about four women who meet in the '70s. The New York Times said "[Obie-winning Susan] Miller... hopes to demonstrate that when women turn 60 they don't suddenly become sexless, charmless, invisible." Opening June 26, a performance on Thursday July 2nd will be added in lieu of Saturday July 4th.

Pete Parkin returns as director of Trevor by Nick Jones, opening August 7th. Trevor is a truly horrific story about a woman's "pet" ape that turns into a subversive comedy about fame, communication, and the lies we humans tell ourselves. Playwright Nick Jones wrote for Netflix on Orange is the New Black and GLOW.

Another musical, Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown and directed by Lorri Oliver, opens September 10. Jason Robert Brown's staged concert of characters sports a varied cast and show tunes, from jazz to pop, that range from hilarious to heartwarming. "In desperate need of a restorative evening? Here's one."-The New York Times

Philip Shortell returns to the Adobe to direct Agatha Christie's The Hollow. Opening October 16th, this "English manor house mystery in the grand tradition" will be a wonderful Halloween season treat!

Calendar Girls, based on the movie with Helen Mirren about eleven mature ladies in a small English village who pose - nude - for a calendar with their 'wobbly bits' hidden, will be directed by Nancy Sellin and opens November 27.

The Adobe Theater, is located at 9813 4th Street NW, just north of Alameda. Thursday,

Friday and Saturday evenings performances start at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00pm. General Admission tickets are $20, discounted to $17 for Seniors, Students, Albuquerque Theater Guild members, PBS Members, Military and First Responders. Be on the lookout for "Pay What You Will" performances Thursdays during each run. Opening Weekend Special: All Tickets $15!

Tickets: www.adobetheater.org

Publicity Liaison: Dan Ware 505-850-2806

Publicity@adobetheater.org

image credit: Adobe Theatre





