2024-2025 Popejoy Schooltime Series Opens

This October, Popejoy Hall will launch the 2024-2025 Schooltime Series with its first performance, the Banana Slug String Band. The Schooltime Series remains the largest performing arts education program in New Mexico, dedicated to inspiring and educating PreK-12 students through live theater. The series aims to make the performing arts accessible to all, continuing a tradition that has served more than one million students since 1996.

The Schooltime Series offers performances aligned with key curriculum areas, including language arts, fine arts, social studies, science, and literature. Each season’s performances supplement the Master Plans of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Public Schools, bringing subject material to life in innovative and engaging ways.

Popejoy Hall Director Fabianna Tabeling expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming Schooltime season. “When students attend a Schooltime performance, it may be their first time experiencing a professional production. This series allows us to build memorable and impactful experiences for New Mexico youth.”

Ensuring Accessibility for All Students

To ensure accessibility, tickets are priced at just $4.00 per student. Popejoy provides 300 free tickets to Title I schools for each performance. Public, private, Pueblo, and homeschool students, including special needs classrooms, are encouraged to participate. For a Schooltime performance, each adult must be accompanied by a student.

Schools unable to attend in person can access select performances via livestream, allowing students from all corners of the state to participate in this unique experience.

Sensory-Friendly Performances

In an effort to make the arts more inclusive, Popejoy Hall offers relaxed, sensory-friendly performances with reduced seating. Popejoy staff have completed specialized training in autism and neurodivergence to ensure a welcoming and supportive environment for all students.

For more information, about the Popejoy Schooltime Series, please visit schooltimeseries.com.

