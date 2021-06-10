Windmill Joins National Performing Arts Framework

The Chair of Windmill Theatre Company, Bruce Speirs today announced that Windmill Theatre Company will transition to the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework.

Windmill was selected by the Australia Council as one of eight small to medium performing arts companies across the country that have shown consistent artistic leadership and made strong contributions to the Australian arts ecology.

The company was subsequently invited to apply to the NPAPF, and its successful application means it will join three other SA-based companies within the NPAPF group: State Theatre Company, State Opera South Australia and the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Chair, Bruce Spiers says, "Windmill has continued to evolve and grow under the leadership of Artistic Director, Rosemary Myers and Executive Director, Kaye Weeks. It has developed a strong repertoire of new Australian work and has carved touring pathways through the regions, across the country and around the world. It has also creatively innovated through its move into the screen medium with the establishment of Windmill Pictures.

"This announcement is a testament to the ongoing dedication and innovation of the team at Windmill, backed by our state government through Arts South Australia, the Department for Education and the Australia Council," he said.

The transition will see Windmill shift from a four-year funding agreement with the Australia Council to an eight-year tripartite agreement between the company, the State Government of South Australia and the Australia Council, providing funding security and the ability to continue to offer innovative theatrical experiences for young audiences.

South Australian Premier, and Minister for the Arts, Steven Marshall says, "This is massive news for Windmill and for South Australia. Windmill has been delighting young audiences here, interstate and overseas and should be proud of this significant milestone. This new partnership will enable them to continue to excite and entertain young people, now and into the future."

"The new National Performing Arts Partnership Framework is an exciting development for our sector," says Windmill's Executive Director, Kaye Weeks. "It's wonderful see such a diverse range of companies secure tripartite agreements with our state and federal governments. We hope that this movement will also allow more new and established artistic organisations to become four-year funded companies for the health and ongoing sustainability of the broader arts ecology."

Windmill extends its congratulations to the other newly announced NPAPF companies: Artback NT (NT), Back to Back Theatre Company (VIC), Dancenorth(QLD), Griffin Theatre Company (NSW), Marrugecku (WA), Ilbijerri Theatre Company(VIC), and Terrapin Puppet Theatre (TAS).