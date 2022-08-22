Tickets to HAIRSPRAY in Adelaide Go On Sale This Week

Tickets are on sale this week for the Adelaide season of the 20th Anniversary Broadway production of Hairspray.

The Broadway hit musical will play at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre from December 27 with pre-sale tickets available from today and General Public on sale from Friday, August 26.

The show, currently at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne, is delighting audiences and critics alike with standing ovations, dancing in the aisles and glowing reviews.

Described as "one of the best shows of the year" (Limelight Magazine) and "Indestructible feelgood entertainment" (The Age), Hairspray has received five-star reviews and "left audiences slack-jawed with awe" (The Australian).

Stage Whispers said, "it's not often that you find yourself part of an audience that is so totally into a show as the audience for Hairspray" and the Herald Sun said, "a spunky and spirited Rodrigues stole the show like a seasoned professional".

Some of Australia's favourite performers are brushing off their dancing feet, including the much-loved Shane Jacobson, who stars as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, alongside the hilarious Todd McKenney as Wilbur Turnblad, Rhonda Burchmore as the villainous Velma Von Tussle, Rob Mills as the lovable Corny Collins, Asabi Goodman as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle and introducing Carmel Rodrigues as Tracy Turnblad.

Acclaimed Director Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lead the original Broadway creative team to present the big hair and big-hearted musical Hairspray in Australia as originally intended.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has One Dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

With a story more relatable and pertinent than ever, the Broadway production of Hairspray also toured nationally across the US, a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards, and it was adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, and Zac Efron.