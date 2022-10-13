The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of South Australia Presents A CHORUS LINE

Musical theatre buffs and dancers rejoice as The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of South Australia (G&S) announces their May 2023 production - A Chorus Line.

Broadway's iconic dance musical remains as one of the most successful musicals of all time having won 10 Tony Awards®, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and is the seventh longest-running show in Broadway history (1975-1990). The story explores a gruelling musical theatre audition where desperation opens the doors to exploitation, racism, and sexism.

At the helm of the 2023 production is Director Gordon Combes, Musical Director Jillian Gulliver, and Choreographer Sarah Williams.

Brian McLauchlan, G&S President said, "Our team has been delighted by the response from audiences and critics for the 2022 season. We welcome back our extraordinary team behind the successful season of Evita! (2021) as they will undoubtedly create another thrilling season of such a beloved musical."

Gordon Combes, A Chorus Line Director said, "Myself, Jillian, and Sarah are beyond excited to be bringing this show to Adelaide audiences. Working within a vibrant musical theatre community, we are ready to see the amazing talent that will come through the door at this year's auditions."

Auditions for the production will commence from Saturday, November 26th. More information regarding the auditions will be provided in mid-October.

The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of South Australia 2022 season, which included Tarantara! Tarantara! (April 2022) and Into the Woods (September 2022), was met with critical acclaim and roaring audiences alike.