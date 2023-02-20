Skye High Burlesque Announces New Show WILDD At Adelaide Fringe Festival

Perth, WA producer Skye High Burlesque presents a brand new show incorporating all things wild. From Jungle to Wild West, Taboo to Fetish and all things just plain outrageous. With each performer bringing a different wild theme to the stage to keep you on the edge of your seat not knowing what's coming next. An alien invasion or a dancing Lumber Jack, maybe even a whip cracking Showgirl. You'll just have to come see for yourself. Delza Skye heading up a star studded cast of some of our wildest performers.

Strap yourselves in as our MC takes you for a ride on the Wildd side.

Presented by: Skye High Burlesque

Skye High Burlesque is Perth's newest production company and burlesque school located in Forrestdale at DivaSquad headquarters. Providing education with theory and movement based classes, courses, workshops and mentorship. Also, offering performance opportunities for students in Skye High's professional showcases. Owner and Director, Delza Skye prides herself on inspiring body positivity, confidence and inclusivity for all. At Skye High Burlesque, the Skye's the limit!

3rd & 4th March | Show 7pm | Hades Hula House at The Adelaide Fringe Festival

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226057®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Fwildd-with-a-double-d-af2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1