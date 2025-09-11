OzAsia Festival Will Host Weekend Of Words

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words will return for another year of thought-provoking conversations and lively discussions at the largest gathering of Asian and Asian Australian writers and thinkers in the country, from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 November, presented by Adelaide Festival Centre.

Curated by award-winning writer and comedian Sami Shah, OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words features 24 free events from 56 Asian and Asian Australian creatives, including international guests Prasanthi Ram (Singapore Writers Festival), Ratih Kumala (Ubud Writers & Readers Festival), Malachi Edwin Vethamani (George Town Literary Festival), Singapore's Kirsten Han, South Korea's Joo Dong-geun, and from India - Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar and Beni Sumer Yantha.

OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words curator Sami Shah: “At Weekend of Words we believe stories aren't just what we write – they're how we live, remember, resist and begin again. From memoirs and poems to fantasy, journalism, and comics, our writers are reshaping what story means – and who gets to tell it.”

On Friday 7 November, the Opening Night Gala will bring together some of the sharpest creative voices to complete the sentence “…then the world got loud.” A night of noise, joy, truth and release hosted by Sami Shah, featuring Cheng Lei, Sashi Perera and more.

The debate returns in 2025 as The Special Comedy Comedy Special: Greatest Debate at Her Majesty's Theatre. Moderated by Jason Chong, comedians including Michael Hing, Lawrence Leung, Alex Lee and more will debate whether “the new Australian dream is never moving out.”

Aspiring writers can take their craft to the next level in one of OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words' free workshops; Memoir Writing: Discovering the Best Way to Tell Your Story with Walkley Award-winning Australian journalist and writer Sarah Malik, Drawn to Life: A Live Drawing Workshop with manga artist Queenie Chan and webtoon creator Joo Dong-geun and The Poetic Line: A Poetry Workshop with acclaimed poet and editor Malachi Edwin Vethamani.

On Saturday and Sunday, Regattas will host Zines and Reads – a space to dive into books purchased from the Book Shop, hear live readings from Weekend of Words writers, and create your own story with local zine maker Jessica Zeng (Ban-She).

OzAsia Festival Director Joon-Yee Kwok: “Indulge your love of books and big ideas at OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words. Whether you're a reader or a writer, come curious and discover something (or someone) to inspire your imagination.”

Delve into writing in all its forms, hear journalists share tools, tactics, and moments of triumph in Fake News/Real Journalism, explore the politics of food writing in Whose Recipe Is It Anyway?, and join top Asian Australian comedians as they discuss what it means to be funny without playing the stereotype in Do the Voice.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words presents a program of sharp, funny and reflective panels that explore the power of language and the richness of contemporary Asian and Asian Australian voices.”

Those attending OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words can also immerse themselves in free exhibitions including Victoria Garcia's UNITY, Touching the Divine and About Face. Enjoy food, drinks and free performances on the OzAsia Festival stage at Lucky Dumpling Market, by YURA, Keenan Te and Wild Gloriosa.

OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words program details and tickets available at ozasiafestival.com.au