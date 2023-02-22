JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Look at the steam bursting out from the kettle. It's no ordinary steam, it's an oh so magic steam. Sketch comedy with acclaimed idiots Jon & Ollie: stupidity, clowning, and character comedy. It'll be weird, it'll be hysterical, it'll change your life forever.

UK-based physical comedians Oliver Nilsson (Sweden) and Jonathan Tilley (UK) are returning to Adelaide with their new show - Jon and Ollie: Put The Kettle On. Coming to Adelaide Fringe 2023 straight from its Australian Premiere at Fringe World Perth, the show promises more of the anarchy and joyous madness that Jon and Ollie are known for.

Their previous shows have delighted families in multiple countries, winning awards at festivals around the world, including the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award for Theatre 2021 (Attenborough and his Animals), the Finfringe Audience Choice Award 2021 (The Baroque) the Fringe World Weekly Award for Comedy 2020 (The Bakers), the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award for Comedy 2019 (Scotland!).

Jon and Ollie: Put The Kettle On has been performed at the Brighton Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, Prague Fringe and the Wardrobe Theatre Bristol. Jon and Ollie are also at Adelaide Fringe this year with their new family show Strictly Barking (which won the Fringe World 2023 Overall Award for Children's Events), Attenborough and his Animals and Scotland! by The Latebloomers.