JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Performances are 23 Feb - 5 March at The Chapel at Migration Museum.

Feb. 22, 2023  
JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Look at the steam bursting out from the kettle. It's no ordinary steam, it's an oh so magic steam. Sketch comedy with acclaimed idiots Jon & Ollie: stupidity, clowning, and character comedy. It'll be weird, it'll be hysterical, it'll change your life forever.

UK-based physical comedians Oliver Nilsson (Sweden) and Jonathan Tilley (UK) are returning to Adelaide with their new show - Jon and Ollie: Put The Kettle On. Coming to Adelaide Fringe 2023 straight from its Australian Premiere at Fringe World Perth, the show promises more of the anarchy and joyous madness that Jon and Ollie are known for.

Their previous shows have delighted families in multiple countries, winning awards at festivals around the world, including the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award for Theatre 2021 (Attenborough and his Animals), the Finfringe Audience Choice Award 2021 (The Baroque) the Fringe World Weekly Award for Comedy 2020 (The Bakers), the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award for Comedy 2019 (Scotland!).

Jon and Ollie: Put The Kettle On has been performed at the Brighton Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, Prague Fringe and the Wardrobe Theatre Bristol. Jon and Ollie are also at Adelaide Fringe this year with their new family show Strictly Barking (which won the Fringe World 2023 Overall Award for Children's Events), Attenborough and his Animals and Scotland! by The Latebloomers.




Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF A Photo
Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL
Australia's leading vocal powerhouse GOSPO Collective is back for the Adelaide Fringe bringing the glam, strength and spirit of the legendary Whitney Houston to life in the world premiere of Whitney – The Greatest Love of All.
Mary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This Week Photo
Mary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This Week
Lateral Events has announced that American psychologist and author Mary L. Trump, niece of former US president Donald Trump, will tour Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in June this year.
Skye High Burlesque Announces New Show WILDD At Adelaide Fringe Festival Photo
Skye High Burlesque Announces New Show WILDD At Adelaide Fringe Festival
Perth, WA producer Skye High Burlesque presents a brand new show incorporating all things wild. From Jungle to Wild West, Taboo to Fetish and all things just plain outrageous. With each performer bringing a different wild theme to the stage to keep you on the edge of your seat not knowing what's coming next.
LEATHER LUNGS: HIGHER LOVE Returns to Adelaide Photo
LEATHER LUNGS: HIGHER LOVE Returns to Adelaide
After winning Best Cabaret Weekly Awards in 2020 and 2021 the queen of falsetto and stiletto returns to Adelaide, revealing all with a heart-stopping 4-octave vocal range in a brand-new sensual celebration of all things liberation, restoration and vocal freakin' sensation! 

