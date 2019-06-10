IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Adelaide

Long anticipated musical In the Heights is coming to Adelaide at the Arts Theatre this September, presented by the award-winning team at Pelican Productions.

Hailed as a revolutionary musical, In the Heights combines Latin rhythms and dance with modern hip hop lyrics, to capture the audience in a tale about chasing your dreams and celebrating your community. Told by the colourful residents from Washington Heights - a New York City neighbourhood on the brink of change, the story follows a community's struggle to find its sense of identity against a backdrop of rising rents, racism and of course human endeavours of lust and love.

With the book written by Quiara Alegria Hudes, and music and lyrics written by Broadway darling Lin-Manuel Miranda, (Hamilton, Bring It On The Musical, Moana), In the Heights was nominated for thirteen Tony awards, winning four including the 2008 Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography awards. A film adaptation of the musical is due for release by Warner Bros in June 2020.

Experience In the Heights at the Arts Theatre, Angas Street, September 14 - 21. Tickets are on sale now through pelicanproductions.com.au. Adults $40, Concession $35 and Children $30.

Producers, Kylie Green and Jen Frith

Director, Emma Williams

Music Director, Vocal Rosanne Hosking

Music Director, Orchestra Martin Cheney

Choreographer Carla Papa-Centofanti

Latin Dance Choreographer Josh Angeles





