Head First Acrobats Present RAILED

The horses are saddled, the guns are slung and the chaps are ready. Head First Acrobats are riding back into town for the 2020 Adelaide Fringe with a return season of its hit show RAILED.

RAILED is a western-themed circus spectacular, combining the trademark physical talents, finely chiselled bodies and comic capers of the creators of the smash hit Elixir - winner of the Best Circus and Physical Theatre Award at 2018 Adelaide Fringe.

Bare-chested circus meets bare-knuckle bar fights, Railed is a racy, heart-stopping display of breath- taking acrobatics and mad-cap story-telling, featuring a rogues' gallery of the most wanted bad-asses this side of Dodge City. The Head First gunslingers are planning to paint the town red, to head audiences off at the pass, ransack their hearts, ambush their nights and leave them begging for mercy.

Directed by Debra Batton (Circus Oz, winner of Total Theatre Award for the show Casting Off) and John Walton (Director of Elixir), Railed features the talents of Thomas Gorham the allround acrobat and trapeze expert who plays the mostly useless 'Drunk Sheriff'; Callan Harris the powerful yet standoffish vagrant showing off immense feats of balance and impressive physique; Adam O'Connor- McMahon, the trained clown and 'manipulator' (i.e. fancy juggler) from WA-based circus company Fliptease, who plays the resident barman keeping the boys liquored up and ready for action; and Harley Timmermans, formerly of Strut n Fret. Harley brings technicality and artistry to Head First Acrobats and plays the town hero in RAILED.

Based out of Melbourne, Head First Acrobats (A.K.A HFA) is an award winning entertainment company providing world-class circus and physical theatre performance. Specialising in entertainment for festivals, theatres, corporate and street events. Head First Acrobats style is defined by its unique mix of old school slapstick comedy, with new-school death-defying acrobatics.

www.headfirstacrobats.com





