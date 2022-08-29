Foyer Fridays Expands With GIRLS ROCK! ADELAIDE

Woodville Town Hall's ever-popular Foyer Fridays series has expanded its spring line-up covering the best of South Australian music spanning swing, folk and contemporary song writing.

After a successful winter season, Foyer Fridays has announced that not-for-profit youth music organisation Girls Rock! Adelaide will curate a free live music program in the Woodville Town Hall foyer as the support act to headline performances in the main hall from Lucky Seven, Kaurna Cronin and Kelly Brouhaha.

Girls Rock! Adelaide is making inroads in using music to inspire confidence, encourage creativity and provide opportunity for gender diverse youth, girls and trans-masc youth. According to Girls Rock! Adelaide co-founder Elli Cleary the opportunity to program a line-up of diverse talent as part of the series is an exciting one.

"Having just run our successful Rock Camp, this is a great way to stay connected with our community and to continue to support talent by locking in paid performance opportunities for participants and gathering to see them play", Elli said.

Kicking off on Friday 2 September the spring Foyer Fridays season will be off to a high-energy start with a special set from South Australia's hottest swing band, Lucky Seven. A fixture on the local live scene Lucky Seven's blend of swing, rockabilly and rhythm and blues, is legendary for captivating any live setting. The band will be joined by guest vocalists and dancers for their Foyer Fridays appearance.

Celebrated as an aficionado of contemporary folk music, Kaurna Cronin will grace the Foyer Fridays stage on Friday 7 October as part of his national 'Harsh Beauty' album tour. This special show will be his final South Australian outing before embarking on an extensive European tour making it a must-see for local fans.

Rounding out the series is award-winning singer songwriter Kelly Brouhaha who will headline with a genre defying live performance on Friday 4 November. Kelly is highly sought after for her raw and captivating storytelling ability and is in demand as a session musician with the likes of Beccy Cole and Amber Joy Poulton.

According to Woodville Town Hall Head of Programming Deanna Howland the spring season has been curated to shine a spotlight on local musicians while creating a casual and fun environment for people to enjoy the best that Adelaide's west has to offer.

"Foyer Fridays is about bringing the community together in the beautiful Woodville Town Hall to appreciate great company with local drinks, food and live music in the foyer prior to ticketed performances in the main hall from some of our leading acts. This really is something special and uniquely local", Deanna said.

Foyer Fridays takes place on 2 September, 7 October and 4 November from 5pm with FREE entry to the foyer featuring music curated by Girls Rock! Adelaide. The headline acts commence in the main hall from 7:00pm with tickets for purchase from $15.

For the full program and ticketing links please visit: https://www.woodvilletownhall.com.au/foyerfridays/