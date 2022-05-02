Expressions Of Interest Open For OUR MOB Aboriginal Art Exhibition

Expressions of interest are open from today to South Australian Aboriginal artists wishing to present their work in the OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists exhibition and its youth equivalent, OUR YOUNG MOB.

The prestigious annual exhibition will return from August 18 to October 7 at Adelaide Festival Centre's newly reopened Festival Theatre galleries.

This year's awards include the $2000 Trevor Nickolls Art Prize and the renowned $5000 Don Dunstan Foundation OUR MOB Emerging Artist Prize.

Since 2006, OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists has provided a platform for contemporary First Nations artists to share their stories, ideas and art with audiences. Presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, the annual exhibition showcases the diversity and depth of works created by First Nations artists across South Australia.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Art is at the heart of many regional and remote communities, and we look forward to supporting South Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists throughout OUR MOB this year.

"Adelaide Festival Centre is proud to present OUR MOB and encourage all South Australian Aboriginal artists to apply. We look forward to viewing this year's entries from emerging and established artists."

OUR MOB 2021 Emerging Artist winner Jay Milera: "As an artist creativity takes courage, inhale possibilities, exhale creativity. Great art is done by a series of small art brought together from life's experiences.

"Winning the 2021 Don Dunstan Foundation Emerging Artist Award was a dream come true. It was a major achievement in my art career, and I encourage artists to reach for the stars, believe in yourself - the world is your painting!"

Complementing OUR MOB is the return of storytelling events OUR WORDS and OUR STORIES with full line ups to be announced in May.

Adelaide Festival Centre gratefully acknowledges ongoing partnerships with Ku Arts; SICAD; Country Arts SA; The Don Dunstan Foundation; TARNANTHI: Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art; and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and culture centre managers and coordinators across South Australia.

To be considered for the 2022 OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists exhibitions please visit, https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/exhibitions/our-mob/