Comedy Club To Premiere At The Queens Tonight

Mar. 4, 2021  

The historic Queens Theatre will be filled with laughter this weekend thanks to the recently announced Comedy Club @ The Queens.

Comedy Club is where you can join award-winning Irish comedian Eddie Bannon as he comperes two nights of hilarious stand-up with some of his favourite local, national and international comedians tonight (March 6) and tomorrow (March 7).

Eddie (ABC Radio Adelaide) is the host of the prestigious International Comedy Gala at the Thebarton Theatre, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival Roadshow and is a regular host of A Day on the Green across South Australia.

"We are so looking forward to welcoming Eddie and his favourite comedians to The Queens this weekend," says Queens producer, Zac Tyler. "It's going to be an absolute riot. I can't wait to be in the audience on both of these nights to see what Eddie's got in store for us."

"I am so looking forward to me and my favourite comedians being welcomed to The Queens this weekend," laughs host, Eddie Bannon. "It's going to be an absolute riot. I can't wait to be on stage both of these nights to see what I've got in store for you."

Joining Eddie at Comedy Club @ The Queens is the internationally renowned British comedian Gordon Southern, the self-described 'hippie bogan' Fabien Clarke, the bundle ball of comedic energy that is Thomas Green and the Beautiful Bogan himself, Marc Ryan.

Plus, there will be other special guests who just can't be named yet. The only way to find out who they are is by rocking up to The Queens tonight and tomorrow night.

Learn more at thequeensadelaide.com.au/comedy-club-the-queens.


