CHAMELEON Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March

Chameleon is a jazz/blues show about mental wellness, rising above adversity and beating the odds.

Alexandra is feeling anxious. Sweaty palms, racing mind, beating heart. It's time for the dreaded high school reunion and she isn't sure how to explain just how real the ups and downs of her life have been. Canapés anyone? Or perhaps some yoga or a long jog would work better...

Come on a rollercoaster of extremes down the twisted rabbit hole of the human condition, experiencing the raw trauma and brilliant ecstasy that we all know as the stuff of life. Enjoy the versatility of Karen Lee Roberts as she introduces you to Barbara, smoking cigars, Phillip refusing the fois gras, and Stephanie, with her boob job. Chameleon will appeal to anyone who has had highs and lows in their passage over time.

Karen Lee Roberts performed on London's West End in the musical Hair, was featured in the Helpmann nominated show Intimate Space in partnership with Restless Dance, and more recently wrote and performed in the Adelaide Fringe multiple award winning show Wilbur the Optical Whale. Jeff Usher has toured Australia with his band Jeff Usher's Jazz Unit, and he has performed with some of Australia's most renown jazz musicians. They are committed to enlightening people about social issues whilst entertaining, which is why Chameleon is an important work for them to perform.

Chameleon plays in the Adelaide Fringe on Wednesday 2nd, Friday 4th, and Saturday 5th March 2022.

Learn more at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/chameleon-af2022