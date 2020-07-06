Applications Open For 2020 Rob Guest Endowment

Applications are now open for the 2020 Rob Guest Endowment, one of Australia's most exciting scholarship programs providing financial assistance and industry support to the next generation of musical theatre stars.

Boasting the largest single Musical Theatre scholarship in Australia, a $50,000 prize along with the coveted RGE Trophy, applications are open through the website www.robguestendowment.com.au and close on

Friday 7 August. The competition is now offered biennially, with the second place winner receiving $5,000 and four runners-up receiving $1,500 each.

Performers should apply through the Rob Guest Endowment online portal on the website. Applicants will be required to submit a video audition for the first round. Applicants need to complete an introduction to camera as well as a chosen song from the musical theatre genre. The vocal element is essential but dramatic or dance elements are welcomed. Applications will be judged on the following aspects:

Technical strength in the areas of voice, acting and movement

A clear vision of future direction as an artist

Employment potential and suitability of being a representative of the Rob Guest Endowment.

Requirements for applications are listed on the website. Applicants must be Australian citizens and aged between 18-25 as at 30 November 2020. Professional experience or a current position in a professional show will not exclude performers from applying. However applicants cannot have performed a principal or minor principal role in a mainstage production in the past nor signed contracts for future productions.

The Rob Guest Endowment was created following the sudden death of one of Australia's finest musical theatre performers, Rob Guest OBE, in October 2008. In recognition of his achievements in the musical theatre industry, the Rob Guest Endowment was established in his honour with the aim of building and maintaining a community for emerging musical theatre artists and to provide them with support.

Previous winners of the Rob Guest Endowment Award have since been launched into the industry, starring in lead roles in musical theatre around Australia. Past winners include Annie Aitken (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Daniel Assetta (West Side Story), Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon), Francine Cain (Grease), Samantha Dodemaide (The Wizard of Oz), Glenn Hill (Jersey Boys), Georgina Hopson (Evita) and Joshua Robson (My Fair Lady).

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You